8 takeaways from Packers’ 30-28 win over the 49ers

The Green Bay Packers are now 2-1 after delivering back-to-back primetime wins, including Sunday night’s dramatic 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

The win was one worth celebrating. The Packers overcame a difficult injury situation and a poorly officiated football game to stun the previously unbeaten 49ers during their home opener.

Here are all the important takeaways from the Packers’ win in San Francisco:

Adam Stenavich and Luke Butkus

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Packers offensive line keeps losing pieces, and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich and assistant Luke Butkus keep putting the remaining pieces back together in a remarkable way. No David Bakhtiari, no Elgton Jenkins, no problem. The Packers started Yosh Nijman (first NFL start) at left tackle and Jon Runyan, Josh Myers and Royce Newman (zero career true road starts) on the inside, but the 49ers never dominated the game at the line of scrimmage. In fact, the Packers averaged 4.0 yards per rush and gave up just one sack. It wasn't a perfect performance, but it was an incredible one overall. The two assistant coaches deserve so much credit for developing young players and creating a terrific gameplan.

Reliable kickers are so valuable

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Mason Crosby knocked home a 54-yard field goal to finish the first drive and then connected on the game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired. He made all six of his kicks on Sunday night (three field goals, three extra points). Having a kicker like Crosby, who has now made 22 straight field goals, must be so comforting, both for Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers. They know they can count on the veteran to make clutch kicks. How different does that final drive feel if the Packers don't have Crosby? Rodgers knew he had a great chance to win the game if he could just get the Packers within the 55-yard range for Crosby. Each week around the NFL, the value of a reliable kicker becomes more and more apparent.

Physicality from Packers defense

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Packers defense gave up the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but Sunday night was still an encouraging performance from Joe Barry's crew. The defense held the 49ers to just 67 rushing yards on 21 carries, and 16 of the yards came on one Trey Sermon carry. The Packers also delivered four sacks and two takeaways. Remember, the special teams provided a short field on the first touchdown before the half, and a highly questionable pass interference penalty extended the 49ers' third touchdown drive. The improved play of the defensive line and the pass-rush in general were reasons for optimism coming out of this game.

Toughness from Tae

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Can you imagine taking a hellacious shot to the chest and head, returning to the game soon after and making two huge catches in the middle of the field to help your team win a football game? That was the end of the fourth quarter for All-Pro Davante Adams. What a warrior. He said he was having trouble breathing after the hit from Jimmie Ward, but he returned to the field and caught two passes for 42 yards on the game-winning drive, including a 25-yarder beyond the coverage of Fred Warner to spark the drive. Adams finished with 12 catches for 132 yards and a score.

A lot of good and some bad from special teams

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Crosby was perfect kicking the football, and Corey Bojorquez delivered one perfectly directed punt to the sideline after another on Sunday night. The two specialists were excellent against the 49ers, but the Packers special teams still provided the game-turning play on a 68-yard kickoff return by Trent Cannon late in the first half. The 49ers, down 17-0 and dead in the water, used the return to jumpstart the comeback, scoring 14 straight points with a touchdown right before the half and another touchdown on the opening drive of the second half. Rookie punt returner Amari Rodgers is still struggling, too. As always, the Packers special teams has work to do.

Clutch missed tackle?

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers needed only 37 seconds to drive 42 yards and kick the game-winning field goal as time expired. But Aaron Rodgers and the offense can thank safeties Adrian Amos and Henry Black for the amount of time remaining. Can missed tackles be clutch? Both Amos and Black missed tackle attempts on Kyle Juszczyk inside the 5-yard line on the 49ers' go-ahead touchdown. San Francisco had all three timeouts remaining and likely would have killed the remaining clock had the tackle been made. Instead, the Packers went down one but gave Rodgers just enough time to go get three.

Jaire's night

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

What a wild night for Jaire Alexander. He made an incredible play in the first quarter when he ranged outside his zone to run under Jimmy Garoppolo's deep ball to George Kittle. It was a fantastic read and finish. The Packers All-Pro cornerback also gave up a touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk on a difficult route and throw combination, and he nearly broke up a key third down throw to Deebo Samuel, who made an amazing contested catch. It was a battle all night. Overall, Alexander defensed three passes, including the interception, and had five tackles.

Legitimacy

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Public perception of the Packers was shaken to its core by a 38-3 defeat in the season opener, but there was no better way for the Packers to re-establish their identity as a true contender than going into San Francisco and beating the previously unbeaten 49ers in their home opener without three of the team's best players. Rodgers said the impressive win gave the Packers some "legitimacy" after an anomaly in Week 1. It's hard to argue the point. This was one of the most impressive wins of the Matt LaFleur era. The Packers overcame a lot of obstacles, including some outside their control, to win an important game. It took championship mettle to get it done.

1

1

1

1