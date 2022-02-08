8 takeaways from Opening Night: Beckham almost picked Pats, Stafford likes the blitz

Super Bowl LVI is just days away as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals prepare to square off at SoFi Stadium. But before they take the field on Sunday night, they took the podiums on Monday for Opening Night.

Media members were given the chance to ask several players and Sean McVay questions leading up to the Super Bowl, some of which were serious and others that were more light-hearted. And as fun as the event was, we did learn some things.

For example, Odell Beckham Jr. was extremely close to signing with the Patriots and also considered the Saints.

Here are eight takeaways from Opening Night.

Tyler Higbee’s outlook isn't great for the Super Bowl

It’s not looking like Higbee will be available for the Rams in Sunday’s game. He’s not expected to practice this week and though Sean McVay wouldn’t rule him out, the Rams are taking it slow with their tight end. After being listed as doubtful on last week’s injury report, his chances of playing against the Bengals aren’t great. The Rams would love to have him but they might be forced to rely on Kendall Blanton at tight end instead.

Odell Beckham Jr. has matured a lot

Beckham has been called a diva and a headache far too many times after his tenures with the Giants and Browns ended prematurely. However, he’s shown growth and maturity with the Rams, not only putting his team first, but blocking outside noise. He was asked if he gets pleasure out of proving his doubters wrong and showing those who called him immature that he’s changed.

“No,” he said. “A younger me would have. I don’t take satisfaction, it’s not that deep for me because I know who I am.”

Hearing the way he talks about his teammates and how much he cares about the community has shown a different side of Beckham than the public sees.

"The kids have always been everything for me."@OBJ talks about surprising youth football team @WattsRams with Super Bowl tickets. 💻: #SBOpeningNight live on NFL Twitter pic.twitter.com/3g8eu239U9 — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2022

Matthew Stafford doesn’t mind getting blitzed

No quarterback likes being pressured by the defense, but Stafford doesn’t seem to mind being blitzed. He was the best quarterback in the NFL against the blitz this season and hearing him talk about extra rushers being sent his way only shows how comfortable he is when under duress.

“I think part of my success is the ability I have surrounding me. I have so many great players around me,” he said. “Do you like the blitz? Yeah. I mean, there’s some times where it takes less guys out of coverage and you’ve got the ability to go out and attack them with one less defender out there, then yeah, that’s great.”

Rams are trying to win for Robert Woods

It’s unfortunate that the Rams have to play in the Super Bowl without Woods, who tore his ACL in November. But he remains an important part of this team despite not being on the field. His heart and passion is felt in the locker room, and it’s abundantly clear how much he means to his teammates.

“We’re trying to win a Super Bowl for Robert Woods, too,” Aaron Donald said.

“Hopefully we win this ring for Robert Woods. He’s been deserving of a ring for a long time. I just want to be able to finish the job for him,” Beckham said.

“Robert Woods is the LA Rams,” Stafford said. “When I think about him, I think about toughness.”

Woods won’t be out there with the offense on Sunday, but he’ll still be on the minds of everyone who is playing, driving them to win it all for him.

Beckham was close to signing with Patriots and Saints

When the Browns released Beckham in November, he had his share of suitors. He ultimately picked the Rams, but the Patriots and Saints were both in the running and had Beckham’s attention.

He said he was “very, very, very, very” close to signing with the Patriots, especially after Bill Belichick called him.

“I don’t think I joked with him on the phone. But I was like, if this was three years ago, it would have been ideal. Because Tom (Brady) is one of the — he’s one of my favorites,” Beckham said.

The Saints were also suitors for Beckham, which should come as no surprise given his ties to New Orleans.

“I was close. Very close,” he said of how close he was to signing with the Saints. “It just didn’t feel like the right time. Right place. Wrong time.”

McVay is glad to see Mike McDaniel out of the NFC West

The Dolphins hired McDaniel as their next head coach, pulling the 49ers’ offensive coordinator out of the NFC West. That’s not something McVay is upset about, knowing how bright of a football mind McDaniel is. His offensive play designs and impact on the running game are two things the Rams will be happy to avoid when facing San Francisco next season and in the years in to come.

Sean McVay: "I just think the world of Mike McDaniel, and selfishly I'm not sad to see him leaving our division, either." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) February 7, 2022

Sebastian Joseph-Day and Darrell Henderson Jr. on track to play in Super Bowl

As disappointing as it is that Higbee probably won’t be able to play in the Super Bowl, the Rams are on track to get Joseph-Day and Henderson back from injury. McVay said he’s optimistic as they continue to work their way back after being designated to return a couple of weeks ago.

They still need to be activated off injured reserve, but they seem likely to be added to the 53-man roster before Sunday’s big game.

Stafford and McVay share a special connection

When the Rams traded Jared Goff for Stafford last year, everyone immediately talked about the fit of Stafford in McVay’s offense. It was viewed as a terrific match between a quarterback and coach, and their success this season has been proof of their strong connection. Despite being in only their first year of working together, Stafford loves having McVay as his coach and has so much respect for the way he has built the Rams offense.

“It’s awesome, to be honest with you,” Stafford said. “It’s probably unlike any other collaboration I’ve had with a coach. He and I are so close in age and I have so much respect for how he sees the game, how he builds this offense. And I feel like he has a lot of respect for my vision and my understanding of the game, as well.”

