8 takeaways from last open practice of Seahawks 2023 training camp

Yesterday the Seattle Seahawks held the last training camp practice of 2023 that will be open to the public.

Here are eight takeaways from Wednesday’s session.

Pete Carroll unbothered by the heat

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Like most of the country, Seattle has experienced some extreme weather this summer. The latest calamity is a heat wave that has pushed temperatures up to 95 degrees. As you might expect, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wasn’t sweating it. Even in the heat, Carroll did his usual sideline sprinting routine in his dad shoes.

95 degrees. Seattle heat advisory continues. Whatever. 71-year-old Pete Carroll out here in khakis, long sleeves, Air Monarchs, again doing his daily routine of 100-yard runs as his Seahawks cover kicks during practice. Oh, yes, his players notice.@thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/HkM3mfoAt4 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 16, 2023

No pads

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

After a rough practice Tuesday, practice was a light affair – especially as the Seahawks get ready to host the Cowboys on Saturday night in what will likely be the most regular season-like game they play this month.

Fans filling in with the Seahawks going without pads today after a physical practice yesterday. pic.twitter.com/KUkrYrmwPw — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2023

Geno Smith beat the blitz again

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith has done a fine job against the blitz at practice this week according to the beat reporters. He did well again on Wednesday, throwing touchdowns to star wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett during red zone blitz drills.

#Seahawks final open training camp practice is in the books. Geno Smith was money during the red zone blitz period, throwing two touchdowns to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Matt Landers also scored a 55-yard touchdown from Drew Lock in 7-on-7 as the longest highlight. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 16, 2023

Drew Lock over the top

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

The biggest play of the day belonged to Seattle’s backup QB, though. Drew Lock took the top off the vaunted back end of Seattle’s defense, throwing a 60+ air yard touchdown to undrafted rookie wide receiver Matt Landers.

WR Matt Landers, who caught a TD in the preseason opener, teamed up with Drew Lock for the play of the day — a 55-yard TD in 7-on-7. Landers, a UDFA who ran a 4.37 at the combine, got a step on the DB. Lock's throw traveled well over 60 yards in the air and landed on the money. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 16, 2023

Injury updates

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

There were a lot of injury updates, and we’ve tried to collect them all here.

In general, personnel situation appears pretty similar today as yesterday. Witherspoon still out, as are Mike Morris and Cameron Young. Along with Walker, one guy who is back at least in a helmet today is LB Jon Rhattigan, though wearing a brace on elbow. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2023

Rookie S Jonathan Sutherland went down on the final play when another player landed on him while defending a deep throw. He eventually walked off on his own, with a heavy limp. Sutherland has arguably been Seattle's most impressive UDFA and a legitimate candidate to make the 53. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 16, 2023

More JSN excellence

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

While No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon has missed multiple streches with a hamstring injury, the team’s other first-round pick has become the fan favorite rookie in this year’s class. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba reportedly dropped his first pass of camp yesterday, but he still impressed observers with some vicious route running on a touchdown from Smith.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks daily smooth continues. Stop inside, go outside double move leaves DB Jonathan Sutherland 4 steps behind on TD catch from Geno Smith. Fans go “Whoooooo!” cheer. Next turn, JSN catches fade over Sutherland at back corner. Sutherland shakes his head — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 16, 2023

He returns punts, too!

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to regularly embarrassing a very deep and talented defensive backfield, JSN has been putting in work as a punt returner, as well.

Michael Dickson’s point of view with #Seahawks ’ punt team. Jon Rhattigan (59) #GoArmy back to practice with a brace after missing 3 practices with an elbow injury. He intends to play Saturday night in preseason game number 2 vs Dallas ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/emk9DusgjR — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 16, 2023

Starting DL trio seems set

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout training camp the starting defensive line has consisted of Dre’Mont Jones and Mario Edwards Jr. at defensive end and Jarran Reed now at nose tackle between them. That arrangement continued yesterday and it seems like this will be the starting DL Week 1.

Appears these three are the #Seahawks’ starting defensive linemen to begin the season: Jarran Reed at nose tackle, Dre’Mont Jones and Mario Edwards at ends @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/bRKFRxI0Px — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 16, 2023

