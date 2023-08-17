8 takeaways from last open practice of Seahawks 2023 training camp

Yesterday the Seattle Seahawks held the last training camp practice of 2023 that will be open to the public.

Here are eight takeaways from Wednesday’s session.

Pete Carroll unbothered by the heat

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
Like most of the country, Seattle has experienced some extreme weather this summer. The latest calamity is a heat wave that has pushed temperatures up to 95 degrees. As you might expect, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wasn’t sweating it. Even in the heat, Carroll did his usual sideline sprinting routine in his dad shoes.

No pads

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
After a rough practice Tuesday, practice was a light affair – especially as the Seahawks get ready to host the Cowboys on Saturday night in what will likely be the most regular season-like game they play this month.

Geno Smith beat the blitz again

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)
Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith has done a fine job against the blitz at practice this week according to the beat reporters. He did well again on Wednesday, throwing touchdowns to star wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett during red zone blitz drills.

Drew Lock over the top

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
The biggest play of the day belonged to Seattle’s backup QB, though. Drew Lock took the top off the vaunted back end of Seattle’s defense, throwing a 60+ air yard touchdown to undrafted rookie wide receiver Matt Landers.

Injury updates

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
There were a lot of injury updates, and we’ve tried to collect them all here.

More JSN excellence

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
While No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon has missed multiple streches with a hamstring injury, the team’s other first-round pick has become the fan favorite rookie in this year’s class. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba reportedly dropped his first pass of camp yesterday, but he still impressed observers with some vicious route running on a touchdown from Smith.

He returns punts, too!

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
In addition to regularly embarrassing a very deep and talented defensive backfield, JSN has been putting in work as a punt returner, as well.

Starting DL trio seems set

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Throughout training camp the starting defensive line has consisted of Dre’Mont Jones and Mario Edwards Jr. at defensive end and Jarran Reed now at nose tackle between them. That arrangement continued yesterday and it seems like this will be the starting DL Week 1.

