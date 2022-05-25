8 takeaways from Eagles’ DC Jonathan Gannon’s offseason press conference

The Eagles greatly retooled their defense this spring, adding several dynamic playmakers to Jonathan Gannon’s ever-evolving defensive scheme.

Fresh off of interviewing for head coaching jobs across the league, Gannon is back for his second season as defensive coordinator and he’ll look to add more pressure and disguised schemes to a defense that was among the best down the stretch in 2021.

Philadelphia is now in Phase Three of offseason workouts, and Gannon formally addressed the media in depth for the first time this offseason.

Here are 8 takeaways from the session.

Gannon on Eagles loaded CB room

Philadelphia added James Bradberry and Jimmy Moreland to an already crowded cornerback room full of young, inexperienced talent outside of Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox.

Gannon was asked his cover guys.

“Excited about the room. I really am. Obviously, we just added [CB] James [Bradberry] last week. I think he’s a really good addition for us, and guys that have been here that have played at a high level and guys that are looking to make their way and contribute. So, a lot of competition in that room, and excited to see where they go.”

Gannon on what James Bradberry brings to the Eagles

The addition of James Bradberry was applauded around the league and the versatile cornerback takes some pressure off of Darius Slay.

“He is a very versatile player. [He’s] smart, tough, physical, can get the ball, can cover. Anytime you have that type of skill set with your outside corners, it’s a good asset to have. He allows us to play certain things predicated on what we’re trying to stop that week, as [CB Darius] Slay does, [and] as all those guys do. That’s why you look for complete players. Can they play off? Can they press? Can they play with vision? Can they play with man eyes?”

“He does all that, and really with that type of player, it gives you flexibility with some of the coverages that you can play, which I like flexibility with coverages.”

Gannon on the versatility that's been added this offseason

Haason Reddick

The Eagles added Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and other versatile defenders to the roster this offseason.

Gannon was pleased.

“We’re always looking to add really good football players that are versatile, and there are a lot of reasons behind that, one being scheme. One being it’s a match-up driven league, so we’re looking to accentuate some of our matchups.”

Gannon on Edge Rusher position

Gannon created a new position on the Eagles’ defense, and it won’t necessarily eliminate the SAM linebacker spot.

“Just a little more time on task because we play different forms, different spacing, and we wanted to kind of group those guys together. There are times where they’re going to meet together and there are times when they meet separate, but the different front structures that we play felt like it was — sat down with the head coach [Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni] and said, ‘Hey, how can we maximize the staff that we have with what we’re doing to ultimately improve our players.’”

Jonanthan Gannon on Jordan Davis as a pass rusher

Pre-draft scouting reports penciled in the former Georiga All-American as a run stopper, but Gannon sees potential as a pass rusher as well.

“He’s a big, explosive, violent man that can win one-on-one, so yes, he will definitely have a role in the passing game, and he will affect the quarterback in a good way. Excited about his skill set and what he can do in the run and pass game.”

Gannon on Brandon Graham returning from Achilles injury

Brandon Graham is returning from an Achilles injury and Gannon couldn’t stop raving about him.

“Just from a production and leadership standpoint and the person that he is and sustained positive enthusiasm, that’s really who he is at his core. And he’s a really good player.”

Gannon on head coaching interview process

Gannon interviewed for three positions and was a finalist for the Texans opening filled by Lovie Smith.

“It was good. It was humbling to have the opportunity to get a chance to interview with a couple different teams. Just excited about being in the seat that I’m in right now. Learned a lot from it, but that’s kind of in the past and I’m focused on right now getting our players better.”

Gannon on Marcus Epps going from role player to starter

With Rodney McLeod off to the Colts, Epps will finally get a shot at being the full-time starter at safety.

“Just like any young player, a guy that hasn’t been a full-time starter, is just consistency. He’s played at a high level the times that he’s played for us, and you have to be able to do that over the long-haul snap after snap. Really excited to see him play this year.”

