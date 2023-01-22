8 takeaways from Eagles 38-7 win over Giants in divisional round

Glenn Erby
·3 min read

The Eagles are heading to the NFC title game after Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and Philadelphia dominated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night in an NFC divisional playoff game.

The Birds sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and applied pressure on all but nine dropbacks according to Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles returned to their ground-and-pound philosophy, rushing for 268 yards on 44 deliberate carries, as Shane Steichen schematically kept Hurts out of harm’s way.

With Philadelphia awaiting the winner of Sunday’s matchup between the 49ers and the Cowboys, here are 8 takeaways from the blowout win.

Gainwell is legit

We talked about Gainwell getting more touches and Saturday night and he shined bright, logging 12 carries for 112 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Eagles harrassed Daniel Jones

The Eagles harassed Daniel Jones throughout the evening, sacking the Giants quarterback five times on the night, and pressuring him relentlessly.

Philadelphia generated 26 pressures on 35 Daniel Jones dropbacks, per PFF.

Eagles ran the Giants out of the building

The Eagles’ 268 rushing yards were the 2nd-most in franchise history in the postseason.

Sanders finished with 90 yards on 17 carries, while Gainwell logged 112 rushing yards on just 12 carries, and Boston Scott added 32 rushing yards and his 11th career touchdown against the Giants.

Eagles racked up the sacks again

Lane Johnson tough as nails

Johnson didn’t allow a sack or quarterback pressure despite playing with an abdominal injury that’ll require surgery.

Eagles historic blowout win

Eagles went back to 2021

Eagles beat the Giants with pace

