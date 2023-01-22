8 takeaways from Eagles 38-7 win over Giants in divisional round

The Eagles are heading to the NFC title game after Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and Philadelphia dominated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night in an NFC divisional playoff game.

The Birds sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and applied pressure on all but nine dropbacks according to Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles returned to their ground-and-pound philosophy, rushing for 268 yards on 44 deliberate carries, as Shane Steichen schematically kept Hurts out of harm’s way.

With Philadelphia awaiting the winner of Sunday’s matchup between the 49ers and the Cowboys, here are 8 takeaways from the blowout win.

Gainwell is legit

We talked about Gainwell getting more touches and Saturday night and he shined bright, logging 12 carries for 112 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Kenny Gainwell is so talented. Has 47 yards on five touches. 5th-round pick. HowieBall. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) January 22, 2023

Eagles harrassed Daniel Jones

The Eagles harassed Daniel Jones throughout the evening, sacking the Giants quarterback five times on the night, and pressuring him relentlessly.

Since ESPN began tracking pressures in 2009, only Russell Wilson has faced a higher pressure rate in a half of a playoff game than Daniel Jones just did – 64%. @ESPNStatsInfo #Giants — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 22, 2023

Philadelphia generated 26 pressures on 35 Daniel Jones dropbacks, per PFF.

Eagles ran the Giants out of the building

The Eagles’ 268 rushing yards were the 2nd-most in franchise history in the postseason.

Sanders finished with 90 yards on 17 carries, while Gainwell logged 112 rushing yards on just 12 carries, and Boston Scott added 32 rushing yards and his 11th career touchdown against the Giants.

This is the 3rd-most rushing yards in a playoff game in Eagles history: 274-at Rams, 1949 NFL Championship Game [14-0W]

263-Cowboys, 1980 NFC Championship Game [20-7W]

227-Giants, 2022 conference semifinal

225-Cards, 1948 NFL Championship Game [7-0W] — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) January 22, 2023

Eagles racked up the sacks again

First time the Eagles have ever had five sacks in a playoff game. 1 1/2 – Reddick

1 1/2 – Sweat

1 – Cox

1 – BG — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) January 22, 2023

Lane Johnson tough as nails

Johnson didn’t allow a sack or quarterback pressure despite playing with an abdominal injury that’ll require surgery.

Eagles historic blowout win

The @Eagles defeated the Giants 38-7 in the 2022 Divisional Round, the largest victory in a playoff game between divisional opponents since the 1970 NFL merger.#FlyEaglesFly — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 22, 2023

Eagles went back to 2021

The Eagles gained 150 rushing yards before contact in their 38-7 Divisional Round victory. The Eagles have accounted for half of the 6 games this season where an offense gained at least 150 rushing yards over expected; 2 came against the Giants.#NYGvsPHI | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/b3txaqKgDr — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 22, 2023

Eagles beat the Giants with pace

Jalen Hurts limited the Giants pass rush to a 12.0% pressure rate by leaning on the quick game. The 3 quickest times to throw of Hurts' career all came against the 2022 Giants: 🔹 Divisional Round: 2.41 sec

🔹 Week 18: 2.53 sec

🔹 Week 14: 2.54 sec#NYGvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/jQxKv8TK1B — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 22, 2023

