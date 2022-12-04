8 takeaways from Eagles 35-10 win over Titans in Week 13

The Eagles are now 11-1 after a 35-13 victory over the Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts shined bright in the passing game, going 29 of 39 passing for 380 yards and three touchdowns, while also logging a touchdown on the ground.

Philadelphia sacked Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill 6 times and held running back Derrick Henry to 11 carries for 30 yards, with a six-yard run as his longest of the day.

With preparation for the Giants set to begin, here are 8 takeaways from the Week 13 win.

A.J. Brown/DeVonta Smith dynamic duo

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Both players had over 100 yards and reached the endzone in a dominant performance that showed how dynamic this passing attack can be.

First Eagles WR tandem with 100+ receiving yards since Jackson and Cooper in Nick Foles's 7 TD game. https://t.co/g1AJyK8xhl — Tucker Bagley (@TBagleySports) December 4, 2022

Eagles can be explosive in multiple ways

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

One week after running the Packers out of Lincoln Financial Field, Jalen Hurts took on the persona of gunslinger in dropping 350+ yards in the air on the Titans.

The @Eagles are the first @NFL team to throw for 350+ yards after rushing for 350+ yards the previous week since the 1987 Los Angeles Raiders (356 rushing on 11/30/87; 360 passing on 12/6/87). #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) December 4, 2022

Britain Covey sighting



Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

Story continues

After struggling to make a dynamic play for 11 weeks, Britain Covey exploded on Sunday for 105 yards on six returns.

Britain Covey's 99 punt return yards (and counting) are the 2nd-most by any @NFL player in a game this year, trailing only the Jets' Marcus Jones in Week 11 (109 yards). #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) December 4, 2022

Jalen Hurts climbing Eagles record books

Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY NETWORK

Hurts could pass McNabb this year, and he’ll certainly own the record.

Most Games With 3+ Total TDs

(@Eagles QBs Since 2000) 7 . . . Donovan McNabb (2004)

6 . . . Carson Wentz (2017)

5 . . . Jalen Hurts (2022)#FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) December 4, 2022

Nakobe Dean sighting

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

He didn’t have a huge impact, but after entering the game midway through the third quarter, Dean led the Eagles with six tackles and one tackle for loss.

Nice TFL for Nakobe Dean pic.twitter.com/lSsOKhYn9T — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) December 4, 2022

Getting positive reps down the stretch is important for his development and Sunday showed that he can still read and react.

Eagles special teams

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

After some talk about Michael Clay losing his job, the Eagles’ special teams stepped up on Sunday.

Christian Elliss was elevated and made his presence felt on the first punt, while Britain Covey came alive in the return game.

Eagles harrassed Ryan Tannehill

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, and Brandon Graham all got home for a sack.

Reddick was credited with 8 pressures per PFF.

TD’s Takeaways after the #Titans 35-10 loss to the Eagles.

-A.J. Brown’s big day vs. his former team.

-Ryan Tannehill was sacked six times.

-Tennessee’s pass rush has cooled off. pic.twitter.com/2SMRdL6iqg — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 4, 2022

Reed Blankenship is a key piece

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Blankenship looked fluid in coverage and allowed two catches for 10 yards on four targets.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire