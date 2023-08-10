8 takeaways from Day 13 of Bears training camp

Alyssa Barbieri
·7 min read

The Chicago Bears were back at Halas Hall for their 13th practice of training camp on Thursday, which was their final open session of the summer (excluding joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis).

The Bears were in pads again for Thursday’s practice, which featured plenty of standout performances on defense. Which, as you can imagine, means it was another rough outing for the offense, who are dealing with injuries to key starters, including wide receiver Chase Claypool and right guard Nate Davis. But there were two particular rookies who continue to have a strong camp.

Following Wednesday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the 13th day of Bears training camp.

Offensive line struggled to protect Justin Fields

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

It was a rough day for the first-team offense, and the immense pressure on quarterback Justin Fields was a big reason why.

The first-team offensive line “gave us constant pressure,” per Josh Schrock, where Fields didn’t have a lot of time to throw during the 11-on-11 period. With Nate Davis and Lucas Patrick sidelined, it was Ja’Tyre Carter working with the starters at right guard.

But it’s too soon to start worrying. The Bears have yet to play a game and they’re down some key starters. But it’s clear the starting offense has some things to work on in their limited preseason reps.

Gervon Dexter was a big reason why

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter has made a strong impression throughout training camp, and that continued Thursday with what sounds like his best practice to date.

The defensive line dominated the offensive line, generating constant pressure on Fields. Dexter was a big part of that pressure, where he had multiple sacks, tackles for loss and batted balls.

The biggest concern with Dexter has been consistently maintaining a quick get-off, and it sounds like the second-round rookie was on point during Thursday’s practice.

Following practice, Ngakoue was spotted working with Dexter, going through some techniques. Dexter previously mentioned he wanted to learn from Ngakoue.

Andrew Billings might be the most underrated offseason addition

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Keeping with the theme of dominant defensive tackles, Andrew Billings might be the team’s most underrated offseason addition. Billings has had himself a strong camp, where he’s been doing the dirty work in the trenches.

The Bears had one of the worst run defenses in the league last season, and the addition of Billings immediately fixes that problem. Billings was a beast in the trenches during Thursday’s practice, where he blew up run plays and brought pressure against the first-team offense.

Noah Sewell continues to shine

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Another rookie who continues to make an impression is linebacker Noah Sewell, who has made the most of his extended opportunities due to injuries to Tremaine Edmunds and Jack Sanborn.

With Edmunds out Thursday, Sewell ran with the first-team defense. According to Josh Schrock, “Sewell was everywhere” as Sanborn worked the second-team defense.

When offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was asked about which defensive players have made things tough for the offense, he mentioned a few players, including Sewell.

Sewell will get an opportunity to further boost his stock when the Bears kick off the preseason against the Titans on Saturday.

Marcedes Lewis makes practice debut

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

New Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis practiced with the team for the first time on Thursday, and it didn’t take him long to get acclimated with new quarterback Justin Fields.

Lewis caught his first pass from Fields in the flat for a decent gain during the first team period.

One thing that reporters noticed about Lewis is that he very much lives up to his “Big Dog” nickname.

P.J. Walker had a solid day

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Backup quarterback P.J. Walker hasn’t had the best camp, according to those in attendance, which is to be expected going against the first-team defense often.

After a tough practice on Wednesday, Walker bounced back with a nice practice on Thursday. That included leaving a touchdown drive during the two-minute drill, where he had some “money throws,” according to Adam Hoge.

We should get a good look at Walker during the preseason, as Fields is only expected to see perhaps one series during Saturday’s opener against the Titans.

Bears hope to have Nate Davis back soon

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Right guard Nate Davis was absent, again, during Thursday’s final open practice of training camp.

Given Matt Eberflus or his coaching staff won’t elaborate on injuries, we’re assuming Davis is dealing with something. But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did say the team expects him back “soon.”

“We’re hopeful to get Nate back soon,” Getsy said.

The offensive line hasn’t had a chance to develop continuity this summer. Outside of the first four unpadded practices, Davis has missed eight practices (including six padded sessions).

While Davis’ absence during camp hasn’t been ideal, the most important thing is for him to be ready for Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Attendance report

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There were some new additions to the injury list for Thursday’s practice. As expected, receiver Chase Claypool didn’t participate after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury on Wednesday. Quarterback Nathan Peterman and cornerback Josh Blackwell also didn’t practice.

As for the rest of the injury list, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, right guard Nate Davis, safety Jaquan Brisker, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, cornerback Terell Smith, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, linebacker Dylan Cole and running back Travis Homer didn’t practice again.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire