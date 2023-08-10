8 takeaways from Day 13 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears were back at Halas Hall for their 13th practice of training camp on Thursday, which was their final open session of the summer (excluding joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis).

The Bears were in pads again for Thursday’s practice, which featured plenty of standout performances on defense. Which, as you can imagine, means it was another rough outing for the offense, who are dealing with injuries to key starters, including wide receiver Chase Claypool and right guard Nate Davis. But there were two particular rookies who continue to have a strong camp.

Following Wednesday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the 13th day of Bears training camp.

Offensive line struggled to protect Justin Fields

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

It was a rough day for the first-team offense, and the immense pressure on quarterback Justin Fields was a big reason why.

The first-team offensive line “gave us constant pressure,” per Josh Schrock, where Fields didn’t have a lot of time to throw during the 11-on-11 period. With Nate Davis and Lucas Patrick sidelined, it was Ja’Tyre Carter working with the starters at right guard.

A brutal series for the Bears’ first team OL in a move the ball drill. Gave up constant pressure — had Noah Sewell, Justin Jones, Rasheem Green and Dominque Robinson for likely “sacks.” Yannick Ngakoue getting first taste of team reps blew past Braxton Jones to pressure Fields. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 10, 2023

Defensive line creating a lot of pressure in this 11 on 11 still. Someone in the backfield on a lot of these plays. Not a lot of time for Justin Fields. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 10, 2023

But it’s too soon to start worrying. The Bears have yet to play a game and they’re down some key starters. But it’s clear the starting offense has some things to work on in their limited preseason reps.

Gervon Dexter was a big reason why

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter has made a strong impression throughout training camp, and that continued Thursday with what sounds like his best practice to date.

The defensive line dominated the offensive line, generating constant pressure on Fields. Dexter was a big part of that pressure, where he had multiple sacks, tackles for loss and batted balls.

The biggest concern with Dexter has been consistently maintaining a quick get-off, and it sounds like the second-round rookie was on point during Thursday’s practice.

I'm sitting next to @HerbHoward411 and he said it best, "Gervon Dexter is having himself a day." We are seeing a better get-off. He has shown his strength several times. Against Alex Leatherwood and another vs. Ja'Tyre Carter (with 1s). Dexter also batted down a Fields pass. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 10, 2023

Rookie DT Gervon Dexter is having himself a day!! Sacks, TFLs, and batted balls. The get-off appears a bit faster today, as well. #Bears — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) August 10, 2023

Following practice, Ngakoue was spotted working with Dexter, going through some techniques. Dexter previously mentioned he wanted to learn from Ngakoue.

Practice is over, but the work never really stops. Here’s new guy Yannick Ngakoue working with rookie Gervon Dexter Sr. after practice. #BNBearsCamp pic.twitter.com/X3iALjVCR8 — Funky Cold Luda (Taylor’s Version) (@lcm1986) August 10, 2023

Andrew Billings might be the most underrated offseason addition

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Keeping with the theme of dominant defensive tackles, Andrew Billings might be the team’s most underrated offseason addition. Billings has had himself a strong camp, where he’s been doing the dirty work in the trenches.

The Bears had one of the worst run defenses in the league last season, and the addition of Billings immediately fixes that problem. Billings was a beast in the trenches during Thursday’s practice, where he blew up run plays and brought pressure against the first-team offense.

11 on 11s first team back up. 1st run to the left side with Khalil Herbert is blown up by Andrew Billings. He's freaking HUGE. 😂😂😂 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 10, 2023

11 on 11s get started. Mostly run plays. First play blown up by Andrew Billings. Only throw by Justin Fields in this session was a quick out ot the left side by DJ Moore that Jaylon Johnson jumped the route on and nearly intercepted. Incomplete. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 10, 2023

Noah Sewell continues to shine

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Another rookie who continues to make an impression is linebacker Noah Sewell, who has made the most of his extended opportunities due to injuries to Tremaine Edmunds and Jack Sanborn.

With Edmunds out Thursday, Sewell ran with the first-team defense. According to Josh Schrock, “Sewell was everywhere” as Sanborn worked the second-team defense.

Noah Sewell starts off 11 on 11 in RZ with a blitz. Got to Justin Fields as he completed a pass to DJ Moore over the middle. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 10, 2023

When offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was asked about which defensive players have made things tough for the offense, he mentioned a few players, including Sewell.

Sewell will get an opportunity to further boost his stock when the Bears kick off the preseason against the Titans on Saturday.

Marcedes Lewis makes practice debut

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

New Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis practiced with the team for the first time on Thursday, and it didn’t take him long to get acclimated with new quarterback Justin Fields.

Lewis caught his first pass from Fields in the flat for a decent gain during the first team period.

Justin Fields connecting with TE Marcedes Lewis. via @beardowndre.pic.twitter.com/lNJ2BcTVDO — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 10, 2023

One thing that reporters noticed about Lewis is that he very much lives up to his “Big Dog” nickname.

P.J. Walker had a solid day

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Backup quarterback P.J. Walker hasn’t had the best camp, according to those in attendance, which is to be expected going against the first-team defense often.

After a tough practice on Wednesday, Walker bounced back with a nice practice on Thursday. That included leaving a touchdown drive during the two-minute drill, where he had some “money throws,” according to Adam Hoge.

PJ Walker is having a much better day. Just led a TD drive in the 2-min. Some money throws. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 10, 2023

I’m glad PJ Walker is making some good throws today because he hasn’t had the best camp. But also it’s a QB2 so that’s not all thaaaaat important that he’s lighting it up. #BNBearsCamp — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) August 10, 2023

We should get a good look at Walker during the preseason, as Fields is only expected to see perhaps one series during Saturday’s opener against the Titans.

Bears hope to have Nate Davis back soon

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Right guard Nate Davis was absent, again, during Thursday’s final open practice of training camp.

Given Matt Eberflus or his coaching staff won’t elaborate on injuries, we’re assuming Davis is dealing with something. But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did say the team expects him back “soon.”

“We’re hopeful to get Nate back soon,” Getsy said.

The offensive line hasn’t had a chance to develop continuity this summer. Outside of the first four unpadded practices, Davis has missed eight practices (including six padded sessions).

While Davis’ absence during camp hasn’t been ideal, the most important thing is for him to be ready for Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

Attendance report

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There were some new additions to the injury list for Thursday’s practice. As expected, receiver Chase Claypool didn’t participate after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury on Wednesday. Quarterback Nathan Peterman and cornerback Josh Blackwell also didn’t practice.

As for the rest of the injury list, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, right guard Nate Davis, safety Jaquan Brisker, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, cornerback Terell Smith, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, linebacker Dylan Cole and running back Travis Homer didn’t practice again.

Last practice before the preseason opener for the Bears: Not practicing:

Chase Claypool

Nate Davis

Jaquan Brisker

Tremaine Edmunds

DeMarcus Walker

Terell Smith

Lucas Patrick

Travis Homer

Nathan Peterman

Dylan Cole

Josh Blackwell — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 10, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire