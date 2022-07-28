8 takeaways from Day 1 of Colts’ training camp

The Indianapolis Colts were officially on the field for the start of training camp Wednesday at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

The pads weren’t on yet, and they aren’t likely to be for the first week of camp. However, we did take notes in our roundup of the big plays that went down during the first day of camp.

Here are eight takeaways from Day 1 of Colts training camp:

Attendance

DL Tyquan Lewis (knee) was removed from the PUP list but didn’t participate in practice.

LB Shaquille Leonard (back), WR Mike Strachan (knee) and DT Eric Johnson (back) did not participate in practice.

S Rodney McLeod (knee) also was removed from the PUP list Wednesday and while he took part in the individual drills, he didn’t do any team stuff.

Matt Ryan 'nearly flawless'

Ryan wasted no time getting going at training camp. The veteran continues to flash a quick release with pinpoint accuracy. Had it not been for a strong play by rookie Nick Cross (more on that soon), Ryan would have had a perfect day.

According to Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan, Ryan completed passes to five different receivers, and his best throw of the day had rookie Alec Pierce on the other side of the pass.

“We will get into the lone mistake by Matt Ryan below, but the new QB’s 11-on-11 work was nearly flawless. Ryan was 7-of-8 in full-team work completing passes to these 5 guys: Michael Pittman (2), Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Alec Pierce, Mo Alie-Cox. The best throw and catch of the day was one made with anticipation, on a deep comeback by Pierce. For day one, the timing of the Colts passing game was pretty impressive.”

Ryan has quickly shown both leadership and promise as an upgrade at quarterback. His quick release should go hand in hand with Frank Reich’s offensive philosophy.

Nick Cross already making plays

While McLeod works his way into the rotation, Cross is getting the first-team reps at safety next to Julian Blackmon. The rookie third-round pick is already making instinctive plays on the field, and his first one at training camp came in the form of an interception against Matt Ryan.

Cross’ day might not have been perfect, but he showed he can make impact plays right away, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

“Early in practice, on the second play of 7-on-7, new starting quarterback Matt Ryan tried to force the ball to Mo Alie-Cox in a crowd, the ball was tipped into the air and Cross closed hard to make the interception, making the kind of play Indianapolis is going to need out of that position.”

McLeod will get some run with the first team when he’s cleared to fully practice but if Cross continues to make plays, the Colts won’t worry as much about the growing pains.

Kenny Moore II is back

As expected, Moore was on the field practicing to begin camp despite desiring a new contract. Not only was he on the field, but he looked like himself, according to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star.

4. Kenny Moore II was practicing like normal again, and he was in constant communication with new coaches Ron Milus and John Fox. He missed the install time for the new scheme this spring, so this was valuable. And nobody translates a scheme to young players better than he does. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) July 27, 2022

Julian Blackmon looks like himself

Blackmon’s 2021 season was cut incredibly short after tearing his Achilles during a midweek practice. Even though that’s not an easy injury to come back from, the third-year safety already looks like himself.

According to Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan, it is “remarkable” to see how well Blackmon is moving.

“Speaking of Blackmon, it’s pretty remarkable watching him move and participate fully 9 months removed from tearing his Achilles. Blackmon made a great play on Wednesday in running down a deep pass attempt to Parris Campbell to knock a ball away.”

The safety position is a massive question mark right now simply given the depth they currently have but if Blackmon is looking like himself already, that’s an encouraging sign for the defense.

Yannick Ngakoue bringing the juice

Ngakoue, looking to make an impression on his new teammates, made it clear that he was going to be using a high motor during practice. The veteran edge rusher has already set the standard for himself moving forward as a player who will be practicing at a high pace.

According to Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, that motor was evident on Wednesday.

“Ngakoue plays at an intense pace in practices. Explosive off the edge in the pass rush, Ngakoue’s effort showed up in other ways Wednesday. At one point, Ngakoue burst through the line to touch Taylor for what might have been a tackle-for-loss, and a play later, he took a full rush at Ryan, only to realize the Colts had called a screen, change direction and chase down Alie-Cox on the other side of the field.”

Matt Ryan showing natural leadership

This has been the theme throughout the offseason. The Colts players have praised the immediate leadership that Ryan has brought to the locker room, and head coach Frank Reich noticed it quickly.

Reich put it in a sense that the players naturally gravitate toward Ryan both on and off the field. The 37-year-old has been around the block, but he’s made the transition relatively seamless thus far.

“The team just gravitates. You feel it from the team. You sense it from the team. You sense a confidence from the team, and I think that’s where we feel right now with Matt (Ryan) as our quarterback,” Reich told reporters Wednesday. “He’s just come in here in every way physically, the way he’s throwing the ball, the way he carries himself and what he has meant to this team and what he’s said to this team, but we’re just at the beginning of the road but his experience and his leadership – I think we’re all feeling it.”

We’ll see how much of a positive impact Ryan can make on the field, but we’re already seeing a positive influence with his leadership skills.

Brandon Facyson gets first-team reps

Facyson may be entering a new locker room, but he’s no stranger to the new defensive scheme brought along by new coordinator Gus Bradley. Facyson has been working with Bradley for the majority of the last four seasons between stints with the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-2021) and the Las Vegas Raiders (2021).

That is partly the reason he was running with the first-team defense over third-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to begin training camp. Facyson himself admitted that he finds himself to be a translator of sorts at times.

“I find myself in a leadership role and I embrace that. I’ve had the honor of just being with Milo (Ron Milus) and Gus (Bradley) for my fifth year,” Facyson said Wednesday. “Learning the defense, I think it’s been great and like I told those guys, anything they need from me, I’m not one to keep it to myself. I’m just not that type of person. I want all of us to be great and at the end of the day, anything they need from me, they can ask me any type of question and I’ll try my best to put it in terms of how we can just mold together and be an amazing defense.”

