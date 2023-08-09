8 takeaways from Colts’ first unofficial depth chart

The Indianapolis Colts released their first unofficial depth chart Tuesday ahead of the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

While the keyword when it comes to the depth chart is “unofficial,” there are still some interesting takeaways from the release. We shouldn’t completely buy into what the depth chart says either way, but there’s no harm in taking a look at it.

Here are eight takeaways from the Colts’ first unofficial depth chart:

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

There was a bit of a cop-out when it came to listing a starting quarterback. Though Minshew’s name was furthest left, there was the word “OR” between his and Richardson’s. Essentially, the Colts are saying either one could be considered the starting quarterback, which falls in line with what the work has shown throughout training camp.

Slot WR

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

According to the first unofficial depth chart, Isaiah McKenzie is the starting slot receiver over rookie Josh Downs. Both players have seen work with the first-team offense throughout training camp so this competition is still very much alive.

The backup LT?

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Since rookie Jake Witt was placed on the season-ending injured reserve list due to a hip injury, Arlington Hambright has been working as the second-team left tackle. Though he’s listed as a guard, the Colts must feel he’s potentially the backup left tackle to starter Bernhard Raimann. This will be something to watch throughout the preseason.

Drew Ogletree ahead of Will Mallory

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

With Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson listed as the starters, Ogletree finds himself as the backup to the former with Mallory listed as a third-team tight end. The rookie has dealt with injuries throughout the spring workouts and training camp so Ogletree has a chance to create some distance in this competition.

Nose Tackle

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

We know Grover Stewart is the starting defensive tackle at the one-technique. Behind him on this depth chart is second-year player Eric Johnson II and rookie fourth-round pick Adetomiwa Adebwore. The latter is interesting because the Colts said after drafting him that he would work as a three-technique behind DeForest Buckner. We’ll see during the preseason which part is true.

Shaq Leonard back at the WILL

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

For some time last year, Leonard was listed as the MIKE in Gus Bradley’s defense. That role now seemingly belongs to Zaire Franklin following his breakout campaign. Leonard is listed as the starting WILL with E.J. Speed working as the SAM.

Darrell Baker Jr. a starter

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Those who have been following the Colts all camp know this isn’t a surprise. Baker Jr. has emerged as a potential starter in the cornerback room thanks to his strong play during the spring, which has carried over into training camp. He’s listed as a starting boundary cornerback over rookie Julius Brents. The same goes for Dallis Flowers, who is listed as a starter over Darius Rush.

Return men

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

It should be no surprise that Dallis Flowers is listed as the starting kick returner after he demolished opposing special teams to the tune of 30.7 yards per return in 2022. Meanwhile, Isaiah McKenzie is listed as the starting punt returner, followed up by rookie Josh Downs.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire