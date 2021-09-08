8 takeaways from the Cardinals’ Week 1 depth chart

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 on the road this Sunday. It is their first big test of the year as the Titans were AFC South champs in 2020 and went to the playoffs.

As they prepare for their season opener, they have released their first depth chart of the regular season.

What is there to know about that first depth chart? Read on for our Week 1 takeaways.

Josh Jones starts at RG

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

This change in the depth chart is highlighted in another article but it comes with some surprise. Jones was drafted to be the team's future right tackle. The team began to talk about his ability to play guard in the offseason, even though he has never done it. He filled in during training camp and the preseason while Brian Winters and Justin Murray were out with injuries. It appears he will not be giving it back.

Brian Winters' and Justin Murray's roles

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Now that Jones is listed as the starter at right guard, Winters is now the primary backup at both guard positions behind Jones and left guard Justin Pugh. Murray is Kelvin Beachum's backup at right tackle, while Josh Miles is the backup left tackle.

TE Demetrius Harris moves up

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Harris was a late training camp addition in free agency. Darrell Daniels was the No. 2 tight end all offseason and all of camp. Harris, who enters his eighth NFL season, now is the No. 2, giving the Cardinals two legitimate tight ends on the roster.

Jonathan Ward moves ahead of Eno Benjamin

Patrick Breen-The Republic

Eno Benjamin was a star of training camp and the preseason and looked like he had moved ahead of Ward. Ward remains the No. 3 back behind Chase Edmonds and James Conner.

Zach Allen gets the nod in place of Jordan Phillips

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

With Jordan Phillips on injured reserve, Allen gets to start, Leki Fotu will back him up.

Corey Peters is a backup

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Peters, signed late in training camp, will not be the Cardinals' starting nose tackle. Second-year pro Rashard Lawrence, drafted in the fourth round in 2020, will be the starter. Lawrence has been running as the starting nose tackle as long as he has been healthy this year.

Tay Gowan is the last cornerback

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Gowan, drafted in the sixth round this year, has work to do to get playing time. He is currently the last of five cornerbacks on the depth chart, behind even Luq Barcoo, whom they just signed recently.

Eno Benjamin might be the kick returner

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Benjamin did some returning in the preseason. On the depth chart there is an "or" listed. Benjamin will be the No. 1 kick returner or it will be second-round rookie Rondale Moore. Moore is listed as the backup punt returner behind Christian Kirk.

