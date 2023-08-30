8 takeaways from the Bills’ initial 53-man roster

Here are eight takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ initial 53-man roster that was put together at the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday:

Gave up on Basham

Boogie Basham #55 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

No two ways about it: The Bills gave up on Boogie Basham. A former second-round pick, he was dealt to the New York Giants for a swap of late-round picks. It was either him or AJ Epenesa on their way out per reports, who is another failed Round 2 selection. Neither appeared to be in the team’s long-term future.

Young O-linemen is the way

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, center, and tight end Dawson Knox, left, celebrates with tackle Alec Anderson (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Bills have a slight youth movement on the offensive line. Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark are in. David Quessenberry and Ike Boettger are out. Both were released and the players who spent time on the practice squad have “graduated” to the active roster… for now, at least.

Another classic Reid summer

Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (USAT)

Long snapper Reid Ferguson has been cut… again. But again, he’ll be back. It’s the Bills’ classic offseason move. Cut Ferguson with a “wink” and re-sign him later after making other moves. He’ll be back. They’ve done this before.

Von not ready

Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Von Miller ready by opening day? Nope. He’s remaining on the PUP list which means he won’t play until Week 5. The Bills’ first five games are:

at Jets

vs. Raiders

at Commanders

vs. Dolphins

vs. Jaguars (London)

Another QB to come?

Matt Barkley #5 of the Buffalo Bills Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Matt Barkley (elbow) was placed on injured reserve before roster cut-down day’s deadline. That means his 2023 season is over unless an injury settlement is reached with him.

In the short term, the Bills will need another quarterback soon, whether that be someone on the practice squad or 53-man roster. Just Josh Allen and Kyle Allen is not enough.

Damar does it

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Damar Hamlin has made the roster. An amazing feat after his cardiac arrest episode.

Some moves to come?

Bills linebacker A.J. Klein (52) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Like Barkley going to IR, more moves such as that appear to be on the way.

Barkley going on the injury designation now means his season is over. However, if a player such as linebacker Baylon Spector makes the team… then goes on injured reserve, he only is required to stay on the designation for four weeks. Then he can come back because the move was made after he was placed on the roster.

Once that moves happens, the Bills can then re-sign someone like linebacker AJ Klein or receiver Andy Isabella. Reports indicate such a move could happen with Spector and potentially a few others. Stay tuned.

Draft picks out

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Nick Broeker (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) ORG XMIT: NYJB109

Another offseason where the Bills have late-round draft picks cut. It’s a testament to the depth Buffalo already has on their roster. Sixth and seventh rounders in cornerback Alex Austin and offensive linemen Nick Broeker were let go. They will be priority practice squad additions if they clear waivers.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire