8 takeaways from Bears’ second unofficial depth chart

The Chicago Bears released their second unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 2 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

When looking at Chicago’s second unofficial depth chart, there are some things that still aren’t much of a surprise — Andy Dalton being listed as the starting quarterback and the Bears’ top wide receivers listed as Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin. But there are also plenty of changes from the first depth chart.

Here’s what we learned from the Bears’ second unofficial depth chart:

Alec Ogletree moved up to second-team among linebackers

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Linebacker Alec Ogletree, originally listed as third-string on the first unofficial depth chart, has been elevated to second-string with Christian Jones. Which isn't really a surprise given Ogletree's contributions since joining the Bears a couple weeks ago, where he totaled six interceptions in four practices. Ogletree got the start at linebacker for the Bears in last week's preseason opener -- with Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan sidelined -- and he looked solid, which included a tackle-for-loss on third-and-goal. The expectation is Ogletree will make the 53-man roster.

Dazz Newsome listed as Bears' starting punt returner

AP Photo/David Banks, Pool

While the kick returner depth chart remains unchanged with running back Khalil Herbert listed as the starter, there was some shakeup at punt returner. Wide receiver Dazz Newsome, originally listed as the third, was elevated to the starting punt returner role. Given Newsome's experience in college, Tarik Cohen's injury and Newsome's dazzling speed, the expectation was for Newsome to serve in that role. We'll see how things wind up, but we're sure to see plenty of Newsome at punt returner against the Bills.

Larry Borom listed as backup right tackle

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

One interesting development on the new depth chart is fifth-round rookie Larry Borom listed as the second-string right tackle. That's a bit of a surprise given Matt Nagy explained they see Borom being on the left side, where he's expected to compete for the starting left tackle job. For given Germain Ifedi remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a hip injury, Borom provides depth at the tackle position, regardless whether it's left or right. Although, Lachavious Simmons is currently listed as the starting right tackle right now. Things are going to change heading into the start of Week 1, which is why this is an unofficial depth chart. But, right now, the expectation is for Borom to be on the left side, be it starter or reserve.

Story continues

Jason Peters listed behind Elijah Wilkinson at left tackle

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears brought in perennial left tackle Jason Peters to fill the hole left by second-round rookie Teven Jenkins, who is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery. While Peters has a wealth of experience, he's currently listed behind Elijah Wilkinson on the depth chart. Which isn't a surprise, given Peters is only just practicing for the first time and won't see any game action against the Bills on Saturday. The goal is for Peters to see game action against the Titans on Aug. 28. Nagy said the starting left tackle job will come down to Peters, Borom and Wilkinson, which is a position battle worth monitoring.

Eddie Goldman back as starting nose tackle

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

Not that it's any surprise, but Eddie Goldman is back atop the depth chart at nose tackle after missing some time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. While Goldman should see some reps against the Bills Saturday, he doesn't necessarily need too many, which will give those behind him more opportunities. Speaking of, not much has changed behind Goldman, where rookie Khyiris Tonga remains the backup with Mike Pennel behind him.

Riley Ridley, Chris Lacy currently holding on to roster spots

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The wide receiver battle has been one of the more intriguing competitions in training camp. While it seems like a safe bet to assume Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd are locks for the roster, there are two roster spots up for grabs. Riley Ridley and Chris Lacy occupied those spots on the first unofficial depth chart, and that remains the same with this updated one. But there's still two preseason games on the docket, where someone like Dazz Newsome figures to contend for one of those spots, especially given his special teams duties. While Javon Wims seems like the odd man out, he's still in contention.

Kindle Vildor still listed as starting CB opposite Jaylon Johnson

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

While the cornerback battle is far from over, it's worth noting that Kindle Vildor remains the starter at outside corner opposite Jaylon Johnson. This week in practice, the Bears gave Artie Burns some reps with the first-team defense on the outside. Desmond Trufant remains in contention for that role, as well. But it seems like Vildor is the favorite to win the starting job at this point.

Marqui Christian and Teez Tabor battling for potential fifth safety spot

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears are set with their top four safeties in Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson. But there's an intriguing battle happening behind them for a potential fifth safety spot between Marqui Christian and Teez Tabor, who have both been making plays during camp. Christian might have the edge right now, especially given his experience in the slot. But this is one battle to continue to monitor throughout preseason and the remainder of camp. [listicle id=478376]

1

1

1

1