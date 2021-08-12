8 takeaways from the Bears’ second joint practice vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Thursday, where they hosted the Miami Dolphins for their final joint practice ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener.

While the Bears’ first-team offense struggled to find rhythm against a talented Dolphins defense, rookie quarterback Justin Fields had a “breakout practice,” where he was significantly better than Andy Dalton for the first time this training camp.

From Fields’ standout day to a dominant Bears defensive front, here’s what we learned from the Bears’ second joint practice with the Dolphins.

Justin Fields was the best quarterback on the field

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Justin Fields has impressed throughout training camp, where he's flashed his special arm talent and skillset. But it was Thursday's practice against the Dolphins where he had his breakthrough moment during training camp. Fields garnered rave reviews -- both from Chicago and Miami media -- and Adam Hoge said he looked like "the best quarterback on the field," including Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. https://twitter.com/AdamHoge/status/1425862176871419913?s=20

"Consider Thursday’s practice to be the first time Fields has looked considerably better than Andy Dalton, who didn’t appear as comfortable in the two practices against Miami as he has against his own defense," wrote NBC Sports Chicago's Adam Hoge. "Dalton is still having a strong camp overall, but Thursday would best be described as choppy."

What Hoge wrote about Dalton's practice being "choppy" is significant given Dalton has been consistently good throughout training camp. Dalton's consistency appears to be the one thing keeping Fields on the sideline. But if Fields continues to stack more performances like this one -- where he outplays Andy Dalton -- then the Bears might have to rethink their plan at quarterback. Luckily, Fields will have plenty of opportunities during the preseason to do just that.

Story continues

Things got chippy between Bears and Dolphins

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

While the Bears were able to avoid any scuffles during Wednesday's practice, the same couldn't be said on Thursday, where things got especially chippy early on in practice. It started when Khalil Mack and former Bears tight end Adam Shaheen started shoving and had to be separated. Although, Shaheen would be wise to stay far away from Mack. Dolphins safety Eric Rowe delivered a late hit on Bears tight end Cole Kmet after he hauled in a pass and Kmet got up and shoved him. https://twitter.com/patrickfinley/status/1425845882809946112?s=20 Tensions were certainly running high on Thursday, but Matt Nagy and Brian Flores did a good job handling things with their teams.

The Bears' defense won the day

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears defense has made its presence known during training camp, and the same was true during its joint practices against the Dolphins. While the Bears were far from perfect -- which included Miami receivers getting the best of Chicago's defensive backs early on -- they ultimately won the day, which had a lot to do with the pressure up front. During red zone drills, Akiem Hicks and Angelo Blackson both recorded sacks while Khalil Mack recovered a fumble on a botched quarterback-running back exchange. Following a rough start to the day, Chicago's secondary came away with a couple of takeaways, including Jaylon Johnson picking off Tua Tagovailoa in the end zone. Kindle Vildor, Teez Tabor and Xavier Crawford all recorded pass breakups. https://twitter.com/JasonLieser/status/1425857816863125511?s=20 https://twitter.com/BearsNerd/status/1425848404865949701?s=20 https://twitter.com/NicholasMoreano/status/1425857594044952580?s=20

The Bears' offense struggled early on

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

One of the benefits of the Bears hosting joint practices is getting to go against a defense other than themselves. There was an added bonus in facing a talented Dolphins defense that would challenge Chicago's offense, which is exactly what transpired during both joint practices. On Thursday, Miami's defense got the best of the Bears starting offense, which consisted of a rough 11-on-11 period, including two batted down passes, two dropped passes and a sack. In fact, one beat reporter even said the first-team offense "looks confused" at one point during practice. https://twitter.com/danwiederer/status/1425854668606001153?s=20 https://twitter.com/itsthebigs/status/1425844580591804419?s=20 The good news is things turned around later in practice as Chicago got in a rhythm.

Bilal Nichols dominated Dolphins LG Soloman Kindley all day

AP Photo/David Berding

Something that's been common throughout training camp has been the performance of the Bears' defensive front, which has dominated offensive lines it's faced -- be it their own or Miami's. Defensive end Bilal Nichols, who's entering a contract year, is poised for a breakout year following an impressive season where he stepped up in the absence of nose tackle Eddie Goldman. During Thursday's practice, Goldman gave Dolphins left guard Soloman Kindley plenty of fits, including clear wins during 1-on-1 drills. https://twitter.com/BradBiggs/status/1425848902637457411?s=20 https://twitter.com/OmarKelly/status/1425848623884013574?s=20 With a defensive line consisting of Akiem Hicks, Goldman and Nichols, the Bears defense should give offenses plenty of fits up front this season.

There was more shuffling on the offensive line

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the biggest concern for the Bears during training camp has been the offensive line, which has been ravaged by injuries, including three projected starters -- tackles Teven Jenkins and Germain Ifedi and right guard James Daniels -- which has left the line in shambles. There was more shake-up on the offensive line during Thursday's practice as Alex Bars, who was filling in at right guard, exited practice early with a knee injury. Former seventh-round pick Arlington Hambright was plugged in at right guard in place of Bars. https://twitter.com/AdamHoge/status/1425943341502451718?s=20 https://twitter.com/adamjahns/status/1425854264191201288?s=20 Here's what the Bears' starting offensive line looked like after Thursday:

LT Elijah Wilkinson

LG Cody Whitehair

C Sam Mustipher

RG Arlington Hambright

RT Lachavious Simmons

Not exactly comforting.

Bears receivers struggled to get separation vs. Dolphins defensive backs

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Something that was evident last year was the struggles of Bears receivers to create separation. That seems to be an issue for Chicago's offense against the Dolphins secondary during Thursday's joint practice. Granted, the Dolphins have one of the best secondaries in the NFL, which certainly was a reason why. We'll see how they manage when the preseason games begin and how Nagy can help his guys get separation through play design. https://twitter.com/itsthebigs/status/1425843677621018629?s=20

Riley Ridley had a tough day

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Riley Ridley impressed enough during the first two weeks of training camp to earn the fifth wide receiver spot on the Bears' first unofficial depth chart. But if Ridley hopes to make the final roster, where there's been a ton of competition at wide receiver, he can't have days like Thursday's practice. Ridley had a couple of bad drops, including an easy completion from Andy Dalton and a touchdown in the back of the end zone from Justin Fields during red zone drills. https://twitter.com/BearsNerd/status/1425859745630597125?s=20 One bad practice isn't going to break Ridley, but he'll have an opportunity to prove himself during the preseason, where he'll get plenty of reps with rookie quarterback Justin Fields, someone he's been building a rapport with this summer. [listicle id=477114]

1

1

1

1