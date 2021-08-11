8 takeaways from the Bears’ first joint practice vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Wednesday, where they hosted the Miami Dolphins for their first of two joint practices ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener.

Following a bit of a weather delay, the Bears and Dolphins got their first opportunity to practice against another team for the first time since the start of training camp. Defense dominated this practice, and there were some standout players for the Bears, including star edge rusher Khalil Mack and rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

From Khalil Mack’s dominance to Chicago’s offensive line struggles, here’s what we learned from the Bears’ first joint practice with the Dolphins.

It was a dominant day for both defenses

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

As the Bears and Dolphins met for the first of two joint practices ahead of Saturday's preseason opener, it was their defenses that shined. According to multiple beat writers, both teams looked better on defense than offense, which makes sense given the reputations of both defenses. https://twitter.com/patrickfinley/status/1425523485477113865?s=20 The Bears defensive line dominated the Dolphins offensive line during 11-on-11, which made things difficult for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Khalil Mack looked like the best player on the field, and Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols also were impressive. https://twitter.com/Zack_Pearson/status/1425521706945458194?s=20 Oh, and by the way, the Bears were without nose tackle Eddie Goldman and still dominated.

OLB Khalil Mack destroyed the Dolphins

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

There's no question Khalil Mack remains one of the most feared defenders in the NFL, which he made clear during Wednesday's joint practice against the Dolphins. While the Bears' defensive front was impressive, Mack was especially dominant. He was a force to be reckoned with as one person noted "no one could block him" and "he was a game-wrecker." Which isn't really surprising but still nice to hear. https://twitter.com/BearReport/status/1425522363311984642?s=20 While Mack was one of the best defensive players on the Bears last season, he dealt with injuries throughout the season, as he was a regular on the injury report. But it sounds like Mack is healthy and ready to go.

QB Justin Fields looked like "the real deal"

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Justin Fields has been well worth the hype since he arrived in Chicago. While the Bears know they have something special in Fields, now others are getting a glimpse of his special talent. Dolphins beat writer David Furones, who was in attendance during Wednesday's practice, was certainly impressed by Fields, saying "he appears to be the real deal." https://twitter.com/DavidFurones_/status/1425519897304616962?s=20 Fields has impressed throughout training camp, where he's been "captivating" those in attendance with his special arm talent. It seems like Fields always has at least one impressive throw each practice, and that was the same on Wednesday. Fields delivered his two best throws to wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson, which included a 45-yard dime.

"One was down the right sideline, with Johnson winning the ball in one-on-one coverage," wrote The Athletic. "Later, Johnson got behind the safeties in what appeared to be busted coverage and Fields launched it 40-45 yards down the middle of the field into the hands of his receiver for a touchdown."

Another day, another impressive practice for Fields.

The offensive line concern is real

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears' starting offensive line in their joint practice against the Dolphins looked like this:

LT Elijah Wilkinson

LG Cody Whitehair

C Sam Mustipher

RG Alex Bars

RT Lachavious Simmons

Not exactly encouraging stuff as Chicago was missing three projected starters on their offensive line -- tackles Teven Jenkins and Germain Ifedi and guard James Daniels. And it showed. The Bears offensive line was dominated by the Dolphins, where it was "sack city," according to one beat writer. Not encouraging heading into Saturday's preseason game where not only Andy Dalton but Justin Fields are going to have to operate behind that line -- and able to be hit. https://twitter.com/OmarKelly/status/1425520079450558464?s=20

WR Jon'Vea Johnson making case for 53-man roster

Andrew Weber/Getty Images

As evidenced by the first unofficial depth chart, there are roster spots to be won at the wide receiver position. Aside from Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney, the other four spots are essentially up for grabs, which means there are opportunities for some under-the-radar players to surprise with a roster spot. One of those players is Jon'Vea Johnson, who has been a name mentioned throughout training camp. Johnson has been a nice deep threat for the Bears so far, which continued Wednesday, where his connection with rookie quarterback Justin Fields continued to shine. Johnson was on the receiving end of two impressive throws from Fields, including a deep bomb for about 45 yards. https://twitter.com/Zack_Pearson/status/1425521907248640001?s=20 While Johnson is currently outside one of those roster spots with the first unofficial depth chart, there are three preseason games and more practices where he'll get a chance to move his way up.

There were no fights, but it was close

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Tensions can run high during training camp practice, especially when you're going against another team. Both Bears coach Matt Nagy and Dolphins coach Brian Flores were adamant about avoiding player fights. And it sounds like they managed to do just that. But according to Dolphins beat writer Omar Kelly, it came close when Bears defensive back Teez Tabor hit Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns following a reception. Apparently Hurns wanted to engage and had to be dragged away from the scrum. https://twitter.com/OmarKelly/status/1425524047396450310?s=20 So far, so good. But there is another practice Thursday.

Alex Smith and Dan Marino were in attendance

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

There were a couple of special guests in attendance at the Bears' first joint practice with the Dolphins. Retired NFL quarterback Alex Smith, who played for Matt Nagy during his time in Kansas City, was observing practice with quarterback Nick Foles and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo. "It's fun to have him around just to kind of talk through things," quarterback Andy Dalton said. "What he sees on some of our plays and also just talk about life." Also in attendance were Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who serves as a special advisor with the Dolphins, and former Bears assistant Brad Childress. https://twitter.com/BradBiggs/status/1425519256918269956?s=20 Former Eagles head coach, and Matt Nagy's friend, Doug Pederson stopped by to observe a couple of practices and break down film with Nagy.

WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) didn't participate in practice

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

One of the headlines of training camp continues to be injuries, and the Bears were without another star player Wednesday as wide receiver Allen Robinson was sidelined with a hamstring injury. https://twitter.com/BradBiggs/status/1425532964461498368?s=20 [listicle id=477168]

