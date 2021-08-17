8 takeaways from the Bears’ 15th training camp practice

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field Tuesday at Halas Hall for their first padded practice since their preseason opener.

Following a so-so Monday practice by quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, Dalton and the first-team offense had a nice bounce back day, although it was certainly the defense’s day once again. Unfortunately for Fields, he had perhaps his worst practice of camp so far.

Following Tuesday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from Day 15 of training camp:

The offense had a rough outing

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

While it's not exactly a surprise, the Bears defense once again dominated the offense during Tuesday's practice. Whether it was Andy Dalton, Justin Fields or Nick Foles at quarterback, the offense looked sloppy for a good chunk of practice. Whether it was dropped passes by receivers (and there were plenty), penalties and some poor decisions by the quarterbacks, it wasn't a good look for the offense in the first padded practice since the preseason opener. https://twitter.com/danwiederer/status/1427658378663403530?s=20 Both head coach Matt Nagy and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey could be heard voicing their displeasure with the offense's execution on the sideline. And it wasn't pretty. https://twitter.com/PatHuntJr/status/1427660576520556546?s=20 https://twitter.com/wiltfongjr/status/1427663292865122316?s=20 After three interceptions on Monday, the takeaway bucket was once again out in full force as the secondary came down with a couple more interceptions on Tuesday. Safety Marqui Christian intercepted a Justin Fields pass and safety Eddie Jackson, now donning No. 4, looked like his old self with a pick of Andy Dalton. https://twitter.com/CEmma670/status/1427661110514159623?s=20 While it's certainly encouraging for the Bears defense, which has been getting after it for the last couple of days, it's not what you want to hear about Chicago's offense.

It wasn't Justin Fields' best day

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields has been pretty consistent throughout training camp, stringing together solid practices. But he had his worst practice on Tuesday, where "something seemed off," according to Adam Hoge. Granted, there were plenty of drops by receivers and penalties were an issue. But Fields himself threw an interception to safety Marqui Christian, and he could've had a couple more if not for some drops. Accuracy has been one of Fields' biggest strengths, but the second-team offense just never seemed to get into a rhythm. https://twitter.com/AdamHoge/status/1427666467307282432?s=20 https://twitter.com/kfishbain/status/1427669647818698757?s=20 Andy Dalton, coming off one of his worst practices on Monday, definitely won the day for the quarterbacks. While he had his own struggles -- including an interception by safety Eddie Jackson -- the first-team offense looked more efficient with Dalton. As for those first-team reps Fields is supposed to be getting...

Fields got exactly one rep with the starters

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Following his impressive rookie debut, everyone agreed Justin Fields needed to start getting more reps with the first-team offense, Matt Nagy included. Unfortunately, that hasn't manifested itself over the last two practices. The good news is Fields finally got a rep with the starting skill players. Unfortunately, it was just one rep -- with wide receivers Allen Robinson and Marquise Goodwin, which wound up being a completion to Goodwin. But at one point, Fields did get a rep with the first-team offensive line. Again, only one. But I guess that's a start? https://twitter.com/adamjahns/status/1427661377087414277?s=20 https://twitter.com/NicholasMoreano/status/1427642021695692803?s=20 We'll see if that changes with the final two practices of the week ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Bills.

Receivers had the dropsies

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

For all of the problems the offense had during Tuesday's practice, one of the biggest concerns was at wide receiver, where there were countless drops and missed opportunities for the offense. From the updates out of camp, Javon Wims, Riley Ridley, Chris Lacy and Rodney Adams all had drops on Tuesday, and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey wasn't happy. https://twitter.com/wiltfongjr/status/1427651566308413446?s=20 https://twitter.com/PodGuyFuges/status/1427656459857317893?s=20 While the top four receivers appear set with Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd, there are two spots up for grabs behind them. But the guys competing for those spots didn't do themselves any favors with dropped balls on Tuesday.

Akiem Hicks left practice early for an unknown reason

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There was one player noticeably absent from Tuesday's practice as defensive tackle Akiem Hicks mysteriously exited before practice even started. Hicks didn't return to practice, and his absence wasn't explained by the team after practice. But here's a rundown of events that happened: https://twitter.com/itsthebigs/status/1427633498991570962?s=20 The team didn't provide an update on Hicks' early departure from practice. We'll have to wait to hear from Matt Nagy when he meets with the media on Wednesday morning.

Marqui Christian making strong case for roster spot

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

While the Bears are set with their top four safeties -- with Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson -- there are a couple of safeties making an impression in training camp: Marqui Christian and Teez Tabor, who are in competition for a roster spot. Christian had an impressive practice on Tuesday, where he was making plays around the football. One of those was a diving interception of a Justin Fields pass intended for Chris Lacy. https://twitter.com/ChrisMaltbyBD/status/1427650008455782402?s=20 https://twitter.com/ChrisMaltbyBD/status/1427650303575330819?s=20 If Christian continues to impress, he might be able to earn a roster spot, depending on how many safeties the Bears carry on their roster.

Artie Burns got reps with first-team defense opposite Jaylon Johnson

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Artie Burns returned to practice Monday after being sidelined with a quad injury since Aug. 6. And on Tuesday, Burns saw reps with the first-team defense opposite Jaylon Johnson at outside corner during 11-on-11 drills. For the most part, it had been Kindle Vildor lining up with the No. 1 defense at outside corner opposite Johnson. Burns got an opportunity, and he made a couple of plays during Tuesday's practice, including a pass breakup on a pass intended for wide receiver Darnell Mooney. https://twitter.com/AlexShapiroNBCS/status/1427641036940189710?s=20 https://twitter.com/NicholasMoreano/status/1427652100993990663?s=20 Vildor did see some reps with the first-team defense opposite Johnson. But it's worth noting that Burns got some first-team reps. It'll be something to monitor heading into Saturday's preseason game against the Bills, especially considering Burns was sidelined last week.

Injury updates: OL Badara Traore carted off with knee injury

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Stop me if you've heard this one before -- the Bears lost another offensive lineman to injury during Tuesday's practice when Badara Traore suffered a knee injury and was carted off the field. https://twitter.com/CEmma670/status/1427673758068793353?s=20 New Bears left tackle Jason Peters, who officially signed with the team on Monday, wasn't at practice, which is due to the length of the COVID-19 testing intake process. The good news is the Bears got back running back David Montgomery, who looked fully recovered from the soreness he experienced Monday that held him out of the team portion of practice. [listicle id=477788]

