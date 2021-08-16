8 takeaways from the Bears’ 14th training camp practice

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field Monday at Halas Hall following Saturday’s preseason win against the Miami Dolphins.

Following Justin Fields’ impressive debut, all eyes were on the quarterbacks and whether Fields was seeing any reps with the first-team offense. But it was the defense that dominated Monday’s practice, which included an appearance from the takeaway bucket on several occasions.

Following Monday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from Day 14 of training camp:

Andy Dalton is still the starter, Justin Fields the backup

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

While Justin Fields' dazzling preseason debut felt like a changing of the guard with the Bears' quarterback situation, nothing really changed Monday at Halas Hall, as Andy Dalton remains the starter. https://twitter.com/BearReport/status/1427299601028157442?s=20 Then again, no one really expected Matt Nagy to come out and declare Fields the starter after one preseason game. But it's certainly a step in the right direction for Fields, who can continue to put pressure on Dalton and Nagy's decision with impressive performances. "It is the case," Nagy said of Dalton remaining the starter. "And I think for us to focus on the day by day and just everything that goes into it. The only thing that those guys care about right now is just being great at that position and if you ask all three of them, and that's what they're trying to do. And I'll always go back to when we evaluate those guys at that position, we're evaluating the entire package. I think Andy had six plays. It's hard to say much good or bad about that with six plays. We're going to get him some more snaps this coming preseason game. "And with Justin, I go back to what I said too, we want to be able to see live plays, live situations, he got that. The only thing he can do is to continue doing that and we have to make sure that plan allows us to evaluate how well he does knowing those circumstances. Ultimately, in the end, whatever is best for the Chicago Bears is in the end what we're going to do." While it might look like nothing has changed with the quarterback situation, Fields has certainly put Dalton on notice with his ability to breathe a little life into Nagy's offense and showcase his special skill set that could make him a star in this league.

Story continues

The takeaway bucket was out in full force

USA Today

As is the case during most practices, the defense dominated Monday, unfortunately for Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, who both helped contributed to the takeaway bucket. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson had two interceptions of Dalton, including a pick six on an attempt to Darnell Mooney during seven-on-seven drills. His other interception of Dalton came on a deep shot to Marquise Goodwin in the end zone, where Johnson made a nice play to come away with it. https://twitter.com/AdamHoge/status/1427279087408721920?s=20 https://twitter.com/Zack_Pearson/status/1427282729272582154?s=20 While Dalton had two interceptions and another near pick, Fields also saw his struggles. Fields was almost intercepted by cornerback Artie Burns early on. But safety Teez Tabor, who continues to make an impression during camp, picked off an unsuspecting Fields. https://twitter.com/ChrisMaltbyBD/status/1427289212903202820?s=20 The takeaway bucket saw plenty of action on Monday, which is an encouraging sign for the defense. But Dalton and Fields will be looking to bounce back when the pads come on Tuesday.

Bears aiming to get Fields more reps with first-team skill players

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Following Justin Fields' impressive rookie debut, it became clear that he needed more reps with the starting offense. After all, there's only so much second and third-string reps against a defense of the same caliber can do in preparing Fields for the NFL. Matt Nagy indicated Fields will get more time with Chicago's first-team skill players, including Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, as well as see more reps against the Bears' starting defense. https://twitter.com/adamjahns/status/1427262340857311236?s=20 "I think that that's real," Nagy said. "I think you need to look into that, you need to be able to see, OK, not only so much to see that within the players, because he gets some of that in practice right now, he's getting some of that. But also it would be good to see what he does versus the first-team defense. When you combine both of those together, that's again kind of the evaluation process. "There's zero scheming going on right now in the preseason, zero. There's not a lot of tape watched. There's plays that are called to see if people can win 1-on-1s. Can they or can't they? That's that balance of trying to figure that out. We want to see the strength of these players when they're playing. So, yes, I'd say a little bit of that with his own players and also who he's playing against." With Fields likely to assume the starting role at some point during his rookie season, it only makes sense to get his some reps with the starting skill players.

Khalil Herbert has gotten off to fast start

Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

One player who continues to make a positive impression during training camp is fifth-round rookie running back Khalil Herbert, who is carving out a role for himself on offense and special teams. Matt Nagy had a glowing review of Herbert's preseason debut, where he had six carries for 38 yards and caught three passes for 11 yards. “He’s really caught my attention,” Nagy said. “I think he’s somebody that, again, you talk about the word trust, he hasn’t made many mistakes as a rookie. He’s very, very smooth. When he gets the football, you can see the burst that he has. He’s always going to go forward with yards. I really like where he’s at right now. I think that running back room in general is playing their tails off and (running backs) Coach (Michael) Pitre is doing a great job working with those guys.” While Herbert will factor into the Bears' plans at running back, where he'll serve as the RB3 behind David Montgomery and Damien Williams (with Tarik Cohen currently on the PUP list), he also will serve a big special teams role. Right now, he's the starting kick returner on the depth chart, and he figures to be a big asset on special teams. “He has me in a bunch of different spots,” Herbert said. “He wants me to learn all parts of different special teams so I’m able to go wherever he needs me to go.”

Eddie Goldman returns to practice

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Eddie Goldman was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, and he returned to practice for the first time since Aug. 2, where he plugged right back into his spot at nose tackle with the starters. It's a big boost for Chicago's defensive line, which continues to be a strength both with its starters and depth at the position. Bears guard Cody Whitehair appreciates the benefit of going against someone like Goldman in practice. “Eddie’s one of the top nose guards in the league,” Whitehair said. “He’s great with his hands. He’s powerful. All the traits of a great nose tackle, he has. So he definitely helps our defense out, along with all of those guys. (Khyiris) Tonga’s a good nose, too. So those guys are just continuing to make us better up front. We’ve got one of the best front sevens in the league. So going against all those guys, every week, every day, that’s only going to make us better as well.”

Jesse James remains one of Fields' favorite targets

AP Photo/David Banks

A tale as old as time: the Justin Fields and Jesse James connection remains strong heading into another week of training camp. The pair, fresh off a 30-yard touchdown in Chicago's 20-13 win over Miami, continue to flash their connection during practices. During Monday's practice, Fields had a couple of nice deep balls to James, which were perfectly placed, and it's evident the chemistry between these two is strong. James continues to be a name mentioned regularly during practices. https://twitter.com/ChrisMaltbyBD/status/1427283955196256260?s=20 https://twitter.com/ZachRimbosBD/status/1427277123874656256?s=20 At this point, it's not a question whether or not James makes the 53-man roster. But he could earn himself additional reps, especially once Fields takes over as the starter.

Reinforcements are on the way with Jason Peters

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after Saturday's 20-13 win over the Dolphins, news broke that the Bears would be signing nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year deal. Chicago made the signing official Monday evening. “We’re looking forward to it,” Nagy said before Monday's practice. “I know he is, too. And again, we’ll have to get him going, see where he’s at and everything, but it was good to talk to him.” With the questions surrounding the offensive tackle position -- with Teven Jenkins (back) and Germain Ifedi (hip) still sidelined and having missed every practice of training camp -- the Bears are bringing in reinforcements in Peters, who will be competing for the starting left tackle spot. Bears center Sam Mustipher is looking forward to learning from the veteran, who has a wealth of experience to share with some of the young offensive linemen. “I’ll try to take in everything I can from him and just learn,” Mustipher said. “He’s 39 years old. He’s probably taken a million pass sets in his career. To understand the knowledge that he has for the game, the knowledge he has for training and the preparation it takes to play that long at that high of a level, I’ll probably be in his back pocket. I’ll probably be asking him more questions than he wants me to ask. But I just want to learn from him and understand, ‘What do you do that sets you apart from everybody else?’”

Injury update: David Montgomery had soreness and didn't practice

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

While the Bears got some good news on the injury from with the return of Goldman (reserve/COVID-19), safety Tashaun Gipson, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and cornerback Artie Burns, they were without running back David Montgomery on Monday. Montgomery had some soreness during the individual portion of practice and didn't practice during the team periods. Montgomery played one snap during Saturday's preseason game against the Dolphins, where he limped off the field and didn't return. It sounds like the team was playing it safe. https://twitter.com/Zack_Pearson/status/1427300765631135745?s=20 Elsewhere on the injury front, outside linebacker Robert Quinn (ankle), running back Ryan Nall (chest) and defensive back Michael Joseph (broken thumb) did not practice Monday. Wide receiver Rodney Adams and cornerback Desmond Trufant didn't practice due to personal reasons. [listicle id=477708]

1

1

1

1