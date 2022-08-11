8 takeaways from 13th practice at Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Thursday for their last training camp practice before Saturday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

There were plenty of updates from the media and fans in attendance. While it was a lighter, shorter practice on Thursday, the offense came out with an impressive day. Quarterback Justin Fields especially shined, once again with a depleted wide receiver room. All eyes were on linebacker Roquan Smith, who was removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Wednesday.

There was plenty to digest from practice and press conferences with head coach Matt Eberflus, offensive tackle Braxton Jones, offensive tackle Larry Borom and defensive tackle Dominique Robinson.

Following Thursday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the 13th day of Bears training camp:

Roquan Smith didn't practice

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

For awhile there, Roquan Smith wasn’t present at practice. But he showed up with defensive tackle Angelo Blackson during the session, where he proceeded to watch from the sideline.

Head coach Matt Eberflus wasn’t happy about it. Following practice, Eberflus was asked if he knew why Smith wasn’t practicing.

“The reason why for that is you’ll have to ask him,” Eberflus said. “We expect all our healthy players to practice.”

The Bears could fine Smith $40,000 per day for missing practice. But they don’t have to. As for any discipline, Eberflus is leaving it to general manager Ryan Poles to deal with it.

“That discipline really comes from the front office,” Eberflus said. “That right there will be in conversation with that. I’m not gonna get into the details of what discipline is there. But we will certainly work through that when the time comes.”

The offense looked the best it has in awhile

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It’s safe to say that the Bears defense has “won” most of these training camp practices this summer. But the offense certainly stepped up on Thursday with what many were calling their best practice in a long time.

Bears wrapped their last practice of before their first preseason game. It was the best day for the offense in quite some time. Maybe their first overall "tie" with the defense. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 11, 2022

It started right out of the gate during red zone drills, where quarterback Justin Fields led the first-team offense to three touchdowns — connecting with running back Trestan Ebner and tight ends Chase Allen and Jake Tonges.

During team drills, Fields found wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Tajae Sharpe for touchdowns. He also had a big third-down conversion to running back Khalil Herbert that kept the drive alive.

But the defense eventually caught up to them during the second team period, where they had Fields on the run and got their hands on some passes.

Overall, one of the best days of camp for the offense. That’s a good way to enter the preseason.

But penalties remained an issue

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears offense has struggled with penalties since the start of training camp, and it’s something offensive coordinator Luke Getsy made clear isn’t acceptable. Unfortunately, those penalty struggles reared their ugly head at times during Thursday’s practice.

During team drills, the team had two penalties — false start and delay of game — on the same drive. The starting offensive line for that period remains Braxton Jones (LT), Cody Whitehair (LG), Sam Mustipher (C), Michael Schofield (RG) and Riley Reiff (RT).

Penalties are still a problem though. Had a false start and a delay of game on the same drive for the first team offense. They were a problem on Wednesday too. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 11, 2022

The encouraging sign? After a false start, the Bears offense answered with a touchdown across the middle from Fields to wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

False start before this play but Fields and Mooney respond with this: https://t.co/73rPCZEDB6 — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) August 11, 2022

Justin Fields looked really sharp...

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Justin Fields had an impressive outing during Thursday’s practice. Fields looked really sharp, which is made all the most impressive given Fields is working without three of his top wideouts in Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr. and N’Keal Harry.

During red zone and team drills, Fields threw six touchdowns. He connected with running back Trestan Ebner and tight ends Chase Allen and Jake Tonges in the red zone drills, as well as wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Tajae Sharpe (twice).

Play of the day so far. Fields rolls left and floats a pass to Tajae Sharpe in the left corner of the endzone, making a tip toe catch. Fields looks really sharp today. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 11, 2022

Fields has made noticeable improvement since the start of the summer, where he’s doing a better job of getting rid of the ball and overall is more decisive.

...Especially when throwing to Tajae Sharpe

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

While there’s no doubt that Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney remain the team’s top duo, Fields appears to be developing a nice connection with veteran Tajae Sharpe.

Sharpe got off to a slow start this summer after starting training camp on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Since then, he’s strung together some solid practices, where he’s getting opportunities with Fields as injuries mount at receiver.

Thursday was another solid day for Sharpe, where he caught two touchdowns from Fields. That included the play of the day during a red zone drill. Fields put the ball only where Sharpe could catch it, and he caught it in the corner of the end zone and top-tapped to keep it inbounds.

Beautiful touchdown catch from WR Tajae Sharpe. In a red zone situation, Justin Fields threw the ball where only Sharpe could catch it. In the corner of the end zone, Sharpe just barely had room to keep his toes inbounds. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 11, 2022

Sharpe has been a favored target today for Fields. At least 4-5 catches for him. Another short pass to Sharpe right now which goes for a nice gain — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) August 11, 2022

I guess you could say, Fields looked (to) Sharpe on Thursday.

David Moore "out for a bit" with lower leg injury

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have been ravaged by injuries at the wide receiver position. While Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. remain sidelined with minor injuries, it not as good news for David Moore.

Moore suffered what appeared to be a significant leg injury during Tuesday’s Family Fest. Matt Eberflus said that Moore will be “out for a bit” with a lower leg injury.

Eberflus also confirmed that N’Keal Harry had surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain back on Aug. 6. Mike Garafolo reported Harry was undergoing tightrope surgery, which would cut down the timetable for his return. The timeline for Harry’s return is around eight weeks, which means he could be back around October depending on how things pan out.

#Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says N'Keal Harry did have surgery. WR David Moore will be out with a lower leg injury. No timetable for either. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 11, 2022

Matt Eberflus details reps for starters in preseason opener

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears kick off the preseason against the Chiefs on Saturday, where former head coach Matt Nagy makes his return to Soldier Field. But the big question is whether the starters will play.

Matt Eberflus said that starters will play in the preseason opener, but it varies by player. For the most part, starters will play anywhere from 15 to 20 snaps. He said some will play in the 10 to 15 range, which you figure would include quarterback Justin Fields.

It’s important to note that not every starter will play in the preseason opener, as Eberflus explained. Running back David Montgomery and tight end Cole Kmet remain day-to-day with undisclosed injuries, so we likely won’t be seeing them. The same goes for rookies cornerback Kyler Gordon and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.

Other notable players battling injuries include: Wide receiver Byron Pringle (quad), cornerbacks Tavon Young and Kindle Vildor, defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, defensive end Mario Edwards and tight ends Ryan Griffin and James O’Shaughnessy. They probably won’t suit up on Saturday.

The same applies for linebacker Roquan Smith, who likely won’t be suiting up as he deals with a contract dispute.

Attendance report

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There weren’t many changes on the injury front for the Bears. Although wide receiver Dante Pettis did return to practice on Thursday. As mentioned above, linebacker Roquan Smith didn’t participate in practice despite being removed from the PUP list.

Here’s a look at who didn’t practice, listed by position:

RB: David Montgomery

WR: Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., N’Keal Harry, David Moore

TE: Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin, James O’Shaughnessy

DL: Mario Edwards, Angelo Blackson

LB: Roquan Smith

CB: Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr., Greg Stroman

S: Dane Cruikshank

