8 tackles the Vikings can sign with the loss of Brian O’Neill

The Minnesota Vikings are starting to test the depth they have on the offensive line after losing both center Austin Schlottmann (ankle) and right tackle Brian O’Neill (calf) to injuries in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers.

The one that stings the most is O’Neill. He is one of the best tackles in the NFL and his loss was obvious on the field as Oli Udoh is not who you want starting next to Ed Ingram. We will know more later this week, as he will be having an MRI on his calf.

If O’Neill is going to be out for an extended time, the Vikings might want to look elsewhere for an option at right tackle. Here are eight options that the Vikings could turn to with O’Neill’s status in doubt.

Rashod Hill

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Rashod Hill (69) plays the field against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Hill spent the first six seasons of his career with the Vikings and made 22 starts across 74 games. One thing that he will provide to the Vikings is a player that can not be a disaster for you. He stepped in multiple times and provided a capable player that looked capable. Considering the history he has with the organization and playing in a similar offense, he could be a top option.

Bryan Bulaga

January 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-423835 ORIG FILE ID: 20200125_kkt_st3_049.jpg

This would be an interesting option for multiple reasons. One, Bulaga was a long-time Packer and has been pretty vocal about the Vikings on Twitter. Two, he only played in 45 snaps before suffering back and groin injuries that ended his season. He would provide a veteran presence on the offensive line that needs one next to Ed Ingram.

Nate Solder

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder (76) defends against Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Solder had a rough end to his stint with the New York Giants. With a large cap hit and two top-seven picks, the Giants chose to move on from him. What could complicate things is that Solder could both command a high price and he had wanted to stay in the Northeast for his son. If healthy, Solder could be the best option on this list.

Daryl Williams

Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) following the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The seven-year veteran was a more than solid player during his career with the Carolina Panters and Buffalo Bills. He started in 74 of his 89 games and played both guard and tackle spots. He quietly retired after the season, but it would be worth a phone call to try and coax him out of retirement.

Bobby Massie

Oct 9, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Denver Broncos tackle Bobby Massie (70). Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Massie has played in 10 seasons with three different teams over his career. In those seasons, he played in 131 games with starts in 123 of them, all of which at right tackle. His last full season was in 2021 with the Denver Broncos where in 796 snaps he posted a PFF grade of 70.0 with an impressive 74.8 run blocking grade.

Chaz Green

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Chaz Green (75) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Green is a stalwart veteran that is unfortunately most known for allowing Dak Prescott to get sacked six times by Adiran Clayborn. Having played at the University of Florida, Green can play both left and right tackle. He has played in 39 games with eight starts.

Tyrell Crosby

Aug 27, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) battles for position against Detroit Lions offensive guard Tyrell Crosby (65) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

A former fifth-round pick of the Detroit Lions, Crosby was a star for the Oregon Ducks but hasn’t played since making 11 starts in 2020. He did have spinal fusion surgery that had doctors recommending him to retire but he hasn’t made that decision yet. If he clears a physical, that could be a higher-upside option as his profile is one that is appealing.

Julie'n Davenport

Jan 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Julie’n Davenport (70) against the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Currently on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, Davenport has made 32 starts across 60 career games. He was drafted with a fourth round pick by the Houston Texans in 2017 but has played with three franchises prior to 2022. With a lot of starting experience, Davenport could provide a veteran presence at the position.

