8 studs from Chiefs win vs. Cardinals in preseason Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs secured their first win of the 2023 preseason against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, managing to redeem themselves after suffering a heartbreaking loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

While the preseason victory won’t count toward their effort to get back to the Super Bowl, the progress that Kansas City made against Arizona is sure to help the Chiefs as the regular season inches closer.

Several of the team’s lesser-known players stood out in the fantastic effort against Arizona and may have helped their case to earn a roster spot ahead of the NFL’s cut day later in August.

Check out which Chiefs put together the best performance against the Cardinals on Saturday:

Smith-Marsette led Kansas City in yards per reception after grabbing four passes for 92 yards and a touchdown against Arizona. His upside as a returner on special teams may force the Chiefs’ hand to keep him on the 53-man roster after his standout performance on offense. With another big day against the Browns this week, he could be a lock to make the team.

LB Cole Christiansen

Christiansen managed to lead the Chiefs in tackles for a second-straight week and was flying around the field at State Farm Stadium as he helped Kansas City dominate the Cardinals’ offense. He has proven to be an active member of the defense when he is on the field and should be considered the front-runner to earn a spot as a depth linebacker on the Chiefs’ roster in 2023.

QB Shane Buechele

Buechele’s preseason excellence is approaching legendary status, and he has managed to push veteran Blaine Gabbert for the Chiefs’ backup quarterback role next season. He ended his day against the Cardinals with 105 yards on a perfect 10-for10 passing. This performance may have been his best ever.

DB Dicaprio Bootle

Bootle is a sneaky-solid member of the Chiefs’ secondary and needed a showing like the one he put together against Arizona to keep himself in the minds of Kansas City’s coaches. He combined for five tackles in the game and showed excellent effort on every snap he took.

RB La’Mical Perine

Perine had been overshadowed by rookie running back Deneric Prince in training camp but was given his chance to shine on Saturday. He ended the day as Kansas City’s leading rusher with 41 yards on six attempts but remains a long shot to make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster after the preseason.

LB Olakunle Fatukasi

Fatukasi wasted no time making a good first impression as one of the newest members of the Chiefs roster. He recorded a sack against Arizona to show coaches what he can do when given playing time and may be primed for another big performance against the Browns this weekend as he fights for a spot on the 53-man roster.

WR Rashee Rice

Rice led Kansas City’s offense in total receiving yards and was among the most impressive players of the game on both teams. He flashed the athleticism that warranted his selection in the second round of April’s draft and may have earned himself more first-team reps next week with his standout performance against Arizona.

DB Ekow Boye-Doe

Boye-Doe has proven to be a gamer for Kansas City’s defense, always seeming to show out when his number is called in the Chiefs’ secondary. While he remains a longshot to make the 53-man roster, he played well against the Cardinals, tallying three tackles for Kansas City, good for third-best on the team.

