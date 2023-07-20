8 storylines to watch for during Rams training camp this year

Rams players will report to training camp on July 25 before hitting the field for practice a few days later. There are a lot of spots up for grabs right now, as well as a bunch of storylines to follow when camp gets underway.

With new coaches and an abundance of new players in Los Angeles, Sean McVay and Co. have a lot to evaluate before the season starts. From the offensive line to Mike LaFleur’s scheme to the all-rookie specialist group, fans will have plenty to watch for in the coming weeks.

Here are eight of the biggest storylines to follow during camp.

How will the offense look in Mike LaFleur’s first year?

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Liam Coen bolted back to Kentucky this offseason after returning to the Rams for one year, which opened the door for Mike LaFleur to step in as Sean McVay’s new OC. The offense shouldn’t change too much because it is still McVay’s system, but LaFleur should bring his own wrinkle to the team.

For starters, LaFleur typically likes to get his running backs more involved as receivers, which could benefit Cam Akers. It’ll be worth listening to what players say about LaFleur as he prepares the offense in his first year with the Rams.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes will be on the Rams’ big three this season because Los Angeles is going nowhere if any of the three gets hurt or struggles. All of them are coming off season-ending injuries in 2022 and have been working their way back to full strength, but their statuses in training camp will require monitoring.

We know Stafford has been at full strength in practice this offseason, but Kupp and Donald are both recovering from ankle injuries that could cause them to have a limited workload early on in camp. The Rams badly need all three to have bounce-back seasons in 2023 and it all starts at training camp.

Who will emerge at wide receiver?

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Rams’ No. 3 receiver could end up being a few different players. Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson will all compete for playing time and there’s really no indication which player will emerge as the starter behind Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

The Rams primarily use 11 personnel with three receivers on the field, so it’s essential that they get quality play out of their No. 3 wideout. It would make sense if they rotated between players at that spot, with Skowronek being a better blocker and Atwell bringing speed to the offense, but if one guy stands out in a big way during practice, he could get the majority of the snaps.

Is Cobie Durant going to be a true No. 1 cornerback?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For just about McVay’s entire tenure thus far, the Rams have had a No. 1 cornerback. From Trumaine Johnson to Marcus Peters/Aqib Talib to Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles has had a veteran holding down the secondary and helping take away the best receivers in the game.

Durant will try to be the next in line, though he has massive shoes to fill with Ramsey gone. No one expects the second-year corner to immediately come in and play at an All-Pro level the way Ramsey has been, but they do need him to be a full-time starter and perform like an above-average defender. His potential was on display last year when he picked off three passes in limited action, so hopefully he can continue to develop quickly and stand out in the secondary.

Are the Rams’ edge rushers good enough right now?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to gauge the effectiveness of a pass rusher when defenders aren’t allowed to hit in practice, but once the pads come on and the competition heats up, players will start to separate themselves.

Michael Hoecht and Byron Young are the front-runners to start at outside linebacker for the Rams, with Nick Hampton, Daniel Hardy and a host of others also vying for playing time. On paper, the Rams’ edge rusher group is one of the worst in the NFL, if not the worst.

If Los Angeles finds disappointing results from its edge rushers in practice, don’t be surprised if a proven veteran is brought in as a free agent. There are still plenty of good ones available.

Who will be the 5 best offensive linemen?

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Rams have made it clear that everyone will earn their spot on the roster and in the starting lineup. Therefore, they’re not going to favor players such as Brian Allen and Joe Noteboom just because they have bigger contracts, or Steve Avila and Logan Bruss because they were picked in the first three rounds.

Along the offensive line, the Rams are going to play their five best players. Heading into camp, we only know who one of those players is: Rob Havenstein at right tackle. The other four positions are entirely open for players such as Noteboom, Allen, Avila, Bruss, Alaric Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Coleman Shelton.

At some point, the Rams will need to settle on a starting five and training camp will help sort things out.

Will the Rams bring in any specialists to compete with the rookies?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s rare for a team to have an all-rookie group of specialists but that’s exactly what the Rams are rolling into camp with. They have a rookie punter, kicker and long snapper, two of which were signed as undrafted free agents.

It’s reasonable to expect some growing pains from them early on, and while McVay was impressed with the job they did in OTAs and minicamp, it’s risky to rely completely on three rookies to handle a very important aspect of the game. Don’t be surprised if at some point, the Rams bring in a veteran to compete with their rookies, also helping give them a break in the preseason and practice.

Will any of the veteran additions make an impact early on?

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Rams sat out the first few waves of free agency but they caught a little ripple in the last few months when they signed a few veterans, including Ahkello Witherspoon and Sony Michel. Wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson were also added on offense to compete with the Rams’ other young wideouts.

None of the veterans added in recent months will be guaranteed a roster spot this year, but they’ll all battle for playing time this summer. Whether one of them earns a starting role remains to be seen, but it can’t be ruled out – especially with Witherspoon and the two veteran wideouts.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire