8 Steelers takeaways after the NFL Scouting Combine

With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books, we have a much better understanding of where the positions of strength are in the 2023 NFL draft. In nine days, free agency will begin and we will be able to use that information to sort out which needs the Steelers will have to fill via the draft. Here are our eight takeaways from the combine for the Steelers.

Adding speed at outside linebacker won't be an issue

Some of the best individual performances at the combine in the 40 were by edge rushers, which is great news for the Steelers. Georgia’s Nolan Smith ran a 4.39 40 and Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young ran a 4.43. Pittsburgh needs to add this third edge rusher for the rotation and could target one as early as pick No. 32.

Defensive linemen of all shapes and sizes shined

The 2023 defensive tackle class is a highly diverse group with a wide range of body types and play styles. The star of the weekend was Pitt’s Calijah Kancey who gave teams visions of Aaron Donald and Florida’s Gervon Dexter who reminds me a lot of Stephon Tuitt.

Athletic quarterbacks showed up

The Steelers don’t need to draft a quarterback early but there’s a real change they do on Day Three. TCU’s Max Duggan and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson both showed impressive athleticism and have some tools to build on as a late-round pick for the Steelers.

Athletic offensive tackles to pick from

Five offensive linemen ran a sub-5-second 40-yard dash and all of them should be on the Steelers radar. Led by Georgia’s Broderick Jones, don’t sleep on BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland who ran a 4.98 and also had a 37-inch vertical. He was the most athletic tackle in Indianapolis.

Speed lacking at safety

I’m not sure if this group of safeties was underwhelming enough to impact the Steelers free-agent plans but they weren’t great. None of the top prospects cracked a 4.5 in the 40 and agility drills were uninspired. This group could push the Steelers to pay Damontae Kazee and Terrell Edmunds to maintain three quality safeties.

Trenton Simpson trying to work into the first round

We have been on the Trenton Simpson to the Steelers bandwagon since December and his combine performance only reinforced that. Simpson’s athleticism is off the charts and his scheme versatility makes him an easy choice for Pittsburgh if he’s on the board at pick No. 32.

Do fans still want Jordan Addison?

We’ve already talked about the good and bad of the Steelers drafting Jordan Addison to pair up with Kenny Pickett but did his combine change your mind? Addison checked in at 5-foot-11 and only 173 pounds but only mustered a 4.49 40-yard dash.

No need to rush for a cornerback

One of the strongest groups of the weekend was cornerback. This was a large group of guys with legit NFL size and length, plenty of corners who can run, and in drills, there was an overall sense that this group has plenty of players who are smooth and agile. No need to reach for a cornerback at No. 17 with this crowded class.

