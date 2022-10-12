8 stats and facts to know for Rams vs. Panthers in Week 6

The Rams are at home for the second straight week and they’ll hope to enjoy a very different result than the last game they played. They’re hosting the Panthers on Sunday afternoon, seeking to snap a two-game losing streak.

It’s the first time the Rams and Panthers will meet since the season opener in 201, a game Los Angeles won 30-27. The Rams are clearly favored in this matchup despite losing two straight, making this a perfect bounce-back spot for Sean McVay’s squad.

Here are eight stats and facts to know for Sunday’s game.

First time since 2016 Rams have scored fewer than 20 points in back-to-back games

The Rams have scored a total of 19 points in their last two games. They looked lost offensively in each of those contests against the 49ers and Cowboys, raising some serious concerns about that side of the ball.

After scoring nine points against the 49ers and 10 against the Cowboys, it marks the first time since 2016 that the Rams scored fewer than 20 points in back-to-back games. And we all know how bad that 2016 team was.

Rams rank last in yards per play

Last season, the Rams were a highly efficient offense, averaging 5.9 yards per play, which ranked fifth in the NFL. This season, it’s been just the opposite. They’re last in the league in yards per play, averaging just 4.8 yards per play. Coincidentally, the Bengals are 31st in that department, showing just how poor the two Super Bowl teams from last season have been playing this year.

No one runs the ball less than the Rams and Panthers

The Rams have only run the ball 97 times this season, which is the fewest in the NFL. The Panthers, despite having Christian McCaffrey, have run the ball 103 times, 31st in the league. These are two of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL, though at least Carolina is averaging 4.5 yards per carry (15th) compared to 3.2 for the Rams (31st).

Don’t expect to see a heavy dose of the running game on Sunday, from either team.

Panthers have fewest yards of any team

Story continues

Through five weeks, the Panthers have just 1,357 yards of total offense. Thank ranks dead last in the NFL, and McCaffrey has more than a third of those yards himself (512). The Rams aren’t much better, gaining 1,499 yards (26th), but no offense is as inept as the Panthers’ right now.

Panthers are the worst third-down team in the league

It’s shocking how poor the Panthers have been on third down this season. They’ve faced a third-down attempt 62 times, yet they’ve only converted 15 times – a rate of 24.2%. That also puts them last in the NFL, so the Rams shouldn’t have much trouble getting off the field defensively.

Panthers will have interim coach, backup QB on Sunday

The Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, promoting Steve Wilks to interim coach. Rhule was nothing short of a disaster in his two-plus years with the Panthers, and ownership found it was time to make a change.

A day later, it was determined that Baker Mayfield will miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury, including Sunday’s matchup with the Rams. P.J. Walker will take over at quarterback, making this an even more favorable matchup for Los Angeles.

Rams rank 4th in red zone defense

There has been a lot to dislike about this Rams team in 2022, but the defense is playing relatively well – especially in the red zone. Teams are scoring touchdowns on just 36.4% of their red zone trips against the Rams, putting Los Angeles fourth in the NFL in red zone defense.

The Panthers offense only ranks 27th in red zone touchdown percentage, for comparison.

Panthers lead all-time series, 13-9

This will be the 23rd meeting between the Rams and Panthers, and the first since 2019 when they met in the season opener. The Rams won that last matchup, 30-27, but had lost the previous two meetings. Since 2000, the Rams are just 4-8 against the Panthers and have lost 13 of the 22 games against Carolina.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire