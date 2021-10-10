8 standouts from Packers’ 25-22 win over Bengals

The Week 5 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals was a traditional mid-day soap opera. There was excitement, drama, and a lot of heartbreak in a game that ended with a redemptive 49-yard game-winning field goal by Mason Crosby.

Crosby missed three field goals and an extra point before delivering the goods in overtime. Crosby is typically a model of consistency, but this game was reminiscent of the four missed field goals and missed extra point against the Detroit Lions in 2018. Luckily, Crosby’s day didn’t end as badly as that one did three years ago.

The Packers’ offense racked up a total of 466 yards as Aaron Rodgers leaned on Davante Adams, who finished with a career day receiving. The defense struggled in their first game without Jaire Alexander. Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase totaled six receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown. However, this defense showed a lot of fight against a talented Bengals offense.

In the end, it wasn’t pretty, but Green Bay improved to 4-1 while Cincinnati fell to 3-2. Packers fans will probably need a drink, or two, to fully decompress from this bizarre game. But in the meantime, let’s take a look at the standouts from a Week 5 win.

WR Davante Adams

Adams needed 11 catches to notch a new career-high in receiving yards with 206 on the day. Adams entered the week as the leading receiver in the NFL, and he will hold that title for at least a little while longer. Together, he and Rodgers had an answer for everything the Bengals threw at them. Rodgers looked Adams’ way on several third-down conversions, plus a 59-yard bomb at the start of the fourth quarter. After the game, Rodgers said it had been a really long time since Adams did anything that surprised him. Well, 206 receiving yards is quite an impressive feat, but it comes as no surprise for Green Bay’s starting quarterback.

QB Aaron Rodgers

Story continues

Speaking of Rodgers, he was terrific today in a game where he amassed 344 yards through the air and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns allowed Rodgers to tie and eventually pass Philip Rivers for fifth all-time on the career passing touchdowns list. He was brilliant for most of the day, completing 69 percent of his passes while never losing faith in a game that seemed over more than once. Rodgers came up huge on the final drive when he completed a difficult pass to Randall Cobb on 3rd-and-16. The completion was just short of a first down, but it did set up Crosby’s winner. After a rough season opener, Rodgers is playing at an MVP level once again.

RB A.J. Dillon

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

So much for Dillon not being able to catch passes. The second-year running back hauled in four passes on Sunday for 49 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown. Dillon looked super comfortable catching passes out of the backfield and made a nice snag despite a high pass on his touchdown. Dillon also carried the ball eight times for 30 yards, bringing his total yardage total 79. If Dillon continues to be effective in the passing game, this Packers backfield will somehow manage to be more dynamic.

RB Aaron Jones

You have to give it up for Green Bay’s premier running back, who needed only 14 carries to eclipse the 100-yard mark. There were a number of plays where Jones appeared to be bottled up, but he somehow picked up more than anticipated. One of those came at an opportune time during the fourth quarter where safety Vonn Bell had a great angle on a tackle that would have stopped Jones for a loss. However, Jones made a move and then forced another missed tackle as he picked up 57 yards in the final minutes. That run set up Crosby’s first potential game-winning field goal that was unfortunately missed. Jones also caught four passes for just 6 yards, but his work on the ground was more than enough in a winning effort.

C Lucas Patrick

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The offensive line as a whole did an outstanding job, but if you had to single out one guy, it must be Patrick. After being moved to the bench in favor of younger talent, Patrick made the start today for an injured Josh Myers. Patrick hadn’t made a start at center since the 2019 season. If he had any rust, it sure didn’t show as protection was good for most of the game, and the run blocking wasn’t too shabby, either. If Myers ends up missing more time with a hurt finger, the Packers will have no problem turning to Patrick.

DL Kenny Clark

(Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Clark is becoming a regular on the weekly standout list. He was the one chasing down Joe Burrow on the interception that fell into the hands of Adrian Amos, and he was also super disruptive in the run game. Clark finished with six total tackles, including two for a loss, and appears to be on his toward a career year. It doesn’t matter what opposing teams try to do to take away Clark as he is consistently wreaking havoc along the interior.

LB De'Vondre Campbell

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (59).

The interception in overtime fell right into his lap, but Campbell has been a steal for this Green Bay defense. He was one of the leading tacklers once again and helped make a key stop on third down during the Bengals’ final drive. Running back Joe Mixon was stopped just short of the sticks and forced kicker Evan McPherson to attempt a 49-yard field goal that he went on to miss. Without Campbell, the Packers probably aren’t sitting at four wins and in control of the NFC North. He ended the game with eight tackles, one for a loss, one pass deflection, and the interception, while giving the Packers a playmaking inside linebacker.

DL Dean Lowry

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lowry didn’t do much in the second half, but he made his presence felt early on. When he couldn’t get home on his rush, he was able to get his arms up to knock down two pass attempts by Burrow. Lowry had one QB hit and combined with rookie TJ Slaton for a sack in the second quarter. It was the best game of the year for Lowry by a wide margin.

1

1