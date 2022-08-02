8 standouts from first week of Colts training camp

The Indianapolis Colts have gotten through their first week of training camp and with the pads set to come on Tuesday, it’s time to look back at the standouts from the initial three practices.

While the standouts at this time of camp should be taken with a grain of salt, it’s never a bad thing to get off to a strong start. The padded practices and preseason games will give us a better idea of how the position battles and competitions are going, but the first week sets the foundation.

Here are eight standouts from the first week of Colts training camp:

QB Matt Ryan

It has been smooth sailing for the 37-year-old, who is playing for the second team ever in his career. Ryan has kept the tempo high and the intensity higher. He’s already building a strong rapport with his receiving corps and has commanded the respect of his teammates from the jump. Getting off to a fast start will be crucial for Ryan, and it seems he’s already doing so.

WR Parris Campbell

It has been said plenty over the first week of training camp how Campbell has looked without pads on. He simply works at a different speed than everyone else. As it stands, Campbell could be leading the battle for the No. 2 wide receiver spot, but it’s pretty close with rookie Alec Pierce right behind him. The fourth-year wideout needs to stay healthy and as long as he does that, he will be a mainstay in the passing game.

WR Ashton Dulin

Dulin has solidified his role as the No. 4 wide receiver through the first week of training camp. That isn’t really a surprise. While his main contributions will come on special teams, the Colts want to get him more involved in the offense. Head coach Frank Reich raved about Dulin’s progress and said there will be a role for the Malone product in the offense.

LT Matt Pryor

Pryor has been leading the battle for the starting left tackle spot since the spring. He has some stiff competition in the form of third-round pick Bernhard Raimann, but it has been all Pryor through the first week of camp. The versatile veteran has been taking every rep at left tackle with the first team and has a leg up when the pads come on.

RB Nyheim Hines

The Colts have been experimenting a lot with getting Hines on the field more often even when Jonathan Taylor is lined up in the backfield. Given Ryan’s history of targeting the running back position and the Colts’ intent on keeping Hines involved the fourth-year back is heading toward a big year.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

One of the prized additions from the offseason hasn’t wasted any time impressing his teammates. The motor he brings to practice has been noticed by his teammates and coaching staff. Ngakoue is primed for a big role in the starting defensive line and could be one of the reasons the defense takes a jump forward.

CB Brandon Facyson

Facyson has been leading the battle for the No. 3 cornerback role next to Kenny Moore II and Stephon Gilmore. He has some stiff competition in Isaiah Rodgers, who also is having a solid start to training camp. But at this point, it’s clear Facyson is the starting cornerback at that spot through the first week of camp.

S Nick Cross

The rookie safety has been taking advantage of his opportunities through the first week of camp. It all started when he tipped and intercepted the second pass of camp from Matt Ryan. The third-round pick still has to earn the starting role, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was out there Week 1 next to Julian Blackmon.

