8 standouts from Bears’ preseason loss vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears were dealt a 41-15 defeat by the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game, where there were certainly concerns raised by Chicago’s performance.

While that’s the case, there were also a handful of players who had impressive outings against the Bills, including some familiar names and some under-the-radar players.

Following Chicago’s preseason loss to Buffalo, here are nine Bears who made a positive impression in Week 2.

WR Rodney Adams

Rodney Adams continues to take advantage of his opportunities this summer, where his success during training camp has translated to the preseason. He just keeps making plays. For the second straight game, Adams has led the Bears in receiving (89 yards on 3 catches vs. Bills) and made an impact play that moved the chains. At this point, it's hard to argue against considering him for one of those final wide receiver roster spots.

NT Khyiris Tonga

The Bears have a ton of depth on the defensive line, although there aren't roster spots for all of them, which is certainly a good problem to have. One of the big standouts has been seventh-round rookie Khyiris Tonga, who was a force in Saturday's loss against the Bills, showcasing his ability to stop the run and to provide interior pass rush. Although this was nothing new, as he'd done the same against the Dolphins the week before. There's a lot of potential for Tonga moving forward, where he'll continue to learn from one of the best in Eddie Goldman and defensive line coach Chris Rumph.

QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields had an up-and-down day, but he was still a standout player for the Bears. It's impossible for him not to be. While Fields' stats as a passer were nothing special -- 9-of-19 for 80 yards -- there was more to the story, including several big drops and a porous offensive line. Fields showcased how his mobility can help counter a struggling offensive line, using his legs to evade the pass rush and make things happen out of nothing. Fields finished with four rushes for 46 yards. It's clear Fields is the better quarterback between him and Andy Dalton, although Matt Nagy isn't loosening his stance on Dalton being the Week 1 starter.

TE Jesse James

Jesse James was a nice surprise that kind of fell right into the laps of the Bears. James has quickly climbed the ranks on the depth chart, holding strong was the No. 3 tight end, where he's a solid blocker and threat in the passing game. James connection with Fields flashed once again, where he made a beautiful diving grab for 32-yards, which set the Bears up in the red zone. James, who had 4 catches for 54 yards, continues to establish himself as a solid option at tight end, and it's a safe bet to assume he's going to lock up a roster sot.

RB Khalil Herbert

Rookie running back Khalil Herbert continues to impress during the preseason, where he could certainly make a push to surpass Damien Williams as RB2. Herbert, who finished with 15 yards on 3 carries, scored the Bears second and final touchdown on a 13-yard run up the middle. Herbert also made an impression in the return game, where he returned 4 kickoffs for 75 yards, averaging 18.8 yards per return. Herbert is someone who can no doubt contribute immediately as a rookie both on offense and special teams.

OLB Trevis Gipson

The Bears are expecting big things from second-year edge rusher Trevis Gipson, who made the transition from defensive end to outside linebacker as a rookie. Gipson has been a standout player in training camp, and it's been translating to preseason. Gipson came up big Saturday against the Bills with a strip-sack of quarterback Davis Webb. With the uncertainty surrounding Robert Quinn, Gipson and Jeremiah Attaochu are expected to see plenty of action this season.

ILB Caleb Johnson

The name of the game for the defense is getting takeaways, which is something linebacker Caleb Johnson accomplished twice agains the Bills, recovering two fumbles. It's the second straight week where Johnson has made his presence known. Last week against the Dolphins, he had a couple of tackles-for-loss and a pass breakup. It's a shame the Bears have so much depth at inside linebacker that someone like Johnson doesn't stand a good chance of making the 53-man roster. But he's definitely a candidate for the practice squad.

K Brian Johnson

Two years ago, the Bears didn't have a kicker. Now, they have two. Obviously Cairo Santos is going to be the guy moving forward, but undrafted rookie Brian Johnson has certainly been making a name for himself this summer. Johnson connected from 54 yards on Chicago's only field goal attempt, and he's now made all three of his field goals in preseason. Johnson is putting together a nice resume for a team that might be in need of a kicker. Otherwise, the Bears would do well to sign him to the practice squad.

