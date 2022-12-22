8 Sooners named 2023 Pro Bowlers

Oklahoma is in the midst of signing their stars of tomorrow. If they have aspirations of getting to the NFL, knowing how many Oklahoma go to the NFL (fourth all-time in NFL draft picks) and that they excel when they get there might make a difference. This year for example as eight former Sooners were announced as Pro Bowlers earlier this year.

Several Sooners were selected to the Pro Bowl for the first-time. Several veterans, who are now considered the gold standard at their positions, continued to rack up Pro Bowl selections.

No college had more Pro Bowl selections along the offensive line than Oklahoama’s four. Here are the eight former Sooners who now can call themselves 2023 Pro Bowlers.

Trent Williams, LT

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) reacts on the field during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Williams is arguably Oklahoma’s best player in the NFL. The future Hall of Famer earned his 10th Pro Bowl nod in 13 years of NFL service.

Williams is still the best tackle in the league at the age of 34 and continues to reaffirm that title every year. He has helped lead the San Francisco 49ers’ offense with his elite run blocking and pass protection and is San Francisco’s highest-graded offensive player in 2022, according to PFF.

Lane Johnson, RT

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) makes a touchdown catch against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If Trent Williams is the head honcho for Sooners’ in the NFL, Lane Johnson is right behind him at No. 2.

Johnson earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection as he joins seven other Philadelphia Eagles to lead the league in selections at 8.

Johnson hadn’t been named to the Pro Bowl since 2019, but his play was too good to be ignored this year. He’s been a huge part of what many consider one of the three best offensive lines in the league.

PFF has Lane Johnson listed as the 2nd best OT in the NFL after Trent Williams. Johnson has yet to allow a single sack or QB hit this season. It’s tough for me to say he’s not the best in the game. #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) December 14, 2022

There’s a legitimate argument that the Oklahoma Sooners have the best left and right tackle in the sport with the combination of Lane Johnson and Trent Williams. Johnson like Williams earned the designation as Pro Bowl starters.

CeeDee Lamb, WR

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs the ball past Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The best Oklahoma receiver in the league belongs to none other than CeeDee Lamb. He’s the Dallas Cowboys’ go-to playmaker and has lived up to the prestigious No. 88.

Questions swirled about his ability to be a bonafide No. 1 but even without starting QB Dak Prescott for five games he finds himself already over 1,000 yards for the second straight year and on his way to eclipsing his totals from last year in yards, catches, and touchdowns.

This is his second consecutive selection.

Tress Way, P

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s only special teamer on the list belongs to Tress Way, who earned his second Pro Bowl nod.

His only other selection came in 2019. He leads the league in punts downed inside the 20 at 32 and he’s also the NFC starter at the position.

Mark Andrews, TE

Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

While CeeDee holds the distinction of best wide receiver that Oklahoma currently has in the NFL, Mark Andrews holds it down at the tight end spot.

His third Pro Bowl and his second consecutive selection comes in a year where he leads the Baltimore Ravens and ranks No. 2 among AFC tight ends in all major receiving categories, including in receptions (61), receiving yards (702), receiving touchdowns (five) and first-down catches(40) this season.

To add even more context, he’s the Ravens’ best pass catcher and has received a lot of attention in coverage due to the Ravens’ WR room not really threatening opposing defenses.

Orlando Brown, LT

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s third offensive lineman to earn a Pro Bowl selection, Orlando Brown Jr., keeps the train rolling with his fourth consecutive selection.

As a Kansas City Chief, he’s been asked to protect the blind side of arguably the best quarterback in the league, Patrick Mahomes. He’s been an integral part of helping the Chiefs’ offense continue to hum despite the loss of some serious skill talent this past offseason.

Creed Humphrey, OL

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) prepares to snap the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The fourth and final Sooner Pro Bowl offensive lineman for 2023 is none other than Creed Humphrey. Humphrey plays alongside Orlando Brown Jr. in Kansas City.

Humphrey earned his first Pro Bowl selection this year and it’s well deserved considering he’s played the second most snaps amongst centers in the NFL and has allowed zero sacks and only has three penalties, according to PFF.

He is also the fifth highest-graded run blocker amongst offensive linemen sitting.

Jalen Hurts, QB

Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates as he walks off the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last but not least, Oklahoma’s only Pro Bowl QB for this season, Jalen Hurts earns his first selection and was named a starter as well.

He’s in the midst of an MVP season for the Eagles and while a shoulder sprain will keep him out of a big-time matchup with NFC East rival Dallas, his body of work for MVP and the Pro Bowl speaks for itself.

His dual-threat ability has been a huge part of a deadly Eagles’ offense. His nine touchdowns on QB-designed runs are the second most in a season since 2016.



