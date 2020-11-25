8 sleepers in fantasy football for Week 12

Whether you’re in the final week before the postseason or only have a couple of weeks left, now is not the time to make any mistakes when it comes to setting your lineup.

The waiver wire still has a lot of value, and that one player to take your team over the top could just be sitting out there. Or maybe its a player on your bench you’re questioning to plug into your lineup.

Here are eight sleepers in fantasy football for Week 12:

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts rookie finally got into the end zone against Green Bay, extending his streak of breakout games. With 14 catches and 223 yards in the past three games, Pittman is on his way to becoming the Colts’ top receiver. Look for his production to keep increasing as the Colts continue to roll. He gets the Titans this week, a team he put up a 7-101 line against in Week 10.

RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

With Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins both testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Edwards is positioned to be the starter in Baltimore. On a short week, Edwards’ value just skyrocketed. The Ravens will not shy away from running the ball as long as they have Lamar Jackson, and Edwards has proven he is comfortable in this system. The matchup isn't great against the Steelers but the volume could be worth it.

WR Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

With Samuel set to return Week 12, the 49ers could be getting one of their best offensive weapons back. That is good news for a team that has been riddled with injuries. Samuel has missed most of this season but could see a lot of action as the season continues.

WR Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles’ season has been...interesting to say the least. At 3-6-1 they sit atop the NFC East. Reagor has dealt with injuries all season but has put together two impressive games where he has had eight catches and over 100 yards. With Carson Wentz struggling, Reagor could be the missing piece that pulls their offense out of a rut as they continue their playoff push. He gets a juicy matchup against the Seahawks this week.

TE Jordan Akins, Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson’s big day against New England was a vintage performance of the Texans' offense that has struggled for the most part this season. Akins was a big part of that, totaling five receptions for 83 yards. With the speedy receivers in Houston, look for Akins to be a reliable target, especially in the red zone. As the tight end position suffers in fantasy, Akins could be a reliable option against the Browns.

RB Wayne Gallman, New York Giants

The Giants are coming off of the bye week and now get a juicy matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Devonta Freeman on the injured reserve list, Gallman is in line for a big day. Since Freeman went on IR in Week 8, Gallman has taken 46% of the team's rushing attempts and has scored four rushing touchdowns.

WR Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos

While the Broncos offense isn't anything to get excited about, Patrick has been a consistent asset in the passing game. In his last three games, he's sporting a 19% target share while averaging 16.1 yards per catch. The Saints are susceptible to giving up points to wide receivers so Patrick is in the FLEX conversation this week.

WR Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders

Agholor has been a bit touchdown-dependent over the course of the last month and while touchdowns are unpredictable, Agholor is far and wide the WR1 in this offense. Since Week 8, Agholor is leading the wide receiver corps with a 19% target share while leading the group with 258 yards. The Raiders get the Falcons this week, which means Agholor could give a boom performance that helps win you a week.

