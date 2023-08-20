8 Seahawks highlights from their preseason win vs. Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks are undefeated during the 2023 NFL preseason, winning their first two exhibition games of the year. Last Thursday they took down the Minnesota Vikings at home 24-13 and Saturday night it was the Dallas Cowboys they beat 22-14.

Here are eight standout highlight plays for Seattle from last night’s victory.

Drew Lock to JSN

Derick Hall's first NFL sack

John Hall's blocked punt

Making plays on every side of the football! 📺 #DALvsSEA on KING 5 pic.twitter.com/1CI3YSjj2R — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 20, 2023

Tre Brown's interception

Jason Myers from 57 yards

That's our Pro Bowl kicker! 🦵 📺 #DALvsSEA on KING 5 pic.twitter.com/TuXT56TMzC — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 20, 2023

Zach Charbonnet's big run

Jake Bobo's double move

Tyreke Smith closes it out

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire