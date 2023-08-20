8 Seahawks highlights from their preseason win vs. Cowboys
The Seattle Seahawks are undefeated during the 2023 NFL preseason, winning their first two exhibition games of the year. Last Thursday they took down the Minnesota Vikings at home 24-13 and Saturday night it was the Dallas Cowboys they beat 22-14.
Here are eight standout highlight plays for Seattle from last night’s victory.
Drew Lock to JSN
What a dime by @DrewLock23. 🎯
📺 #DALvsSEA on KING 5 pic.twitter.com/g2gpwzIg5y
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 20, 2023
Derick Hall's first NFL sack
A welcome to the NFL @derick_hall9 sack!
📺 #DALvsSEA on KING 5 pic.twitter.com/8OL3nZIQ6D
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 20, 2023
John Hall's blocked punt
Making plays on every side of the football!
📺 #DALvsSEA on KING 5 pic.twitter.com/1CI3YSjj2R
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 20, 2023
Tre Brown's interception
Taken away by @T_Brown25! 🦅
📺 #DALvsSEA on KING 5 pic.twitter.com/9iaeXFaDMT
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 20, 2023
Jason Myers from 57 yards
That's our Pro Bowl kicker! 🦵
📺 #DALvsSEA on KING 5 pic.twitter.com/TuXT56TMzC
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 20, 2023
Zach Charbonnet's big run
Zach attack!
📺 #DALvsSEA on KING 5 pic.twitter.com/QLUFSxzXLf
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 20, 2023
Jake Bobo's double move
BoBo my God🫡 pic.twitter.com/FYEBYc6g1l
— Mr Avocado 🥑 (@CanucksLottery) August 20, 2023
Tyreke Smith closes it out
That's all folks!
📺 #DALvsSEA on KING 5 pic.twitter.com/slKwXgMVwt
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 20, 2023