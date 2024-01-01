8 Seahawks highlights from New Year’s Eve loss to Steelers
The Seahawks lost a huge home game today to the Steelers, 30-23. However, there were some bright flashes from Seattle’s loaded group of young skill players. Along the way, we got to see some impressive catches by DK Metcalf, a massive game from tight end Noah Fant and several memorable runs by Ken Walker.
Here are the top plays of the day for Seattle.
Geno Smith escapes T.J. Watt, finds DK Metcalf for 33 yards
The @dkm14 catch before the @Kenneth_Walker9 score! pic.twitter.com/Nfu67zgNUe
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 31, 2023
Ken Walker breaks loose for a touchdown
Yes he KEN! pic.twitter.com/DtKJzB37P6
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 31, 2023
Geno Smith escapes again, hits Noah Fant for 21
Geno Smith escapando da pressão e achando Noah Fant que explorou o espaço entre as zonas. pic.twitter.com/PQJxhwgCXC
— Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) December 31, 2023
Ken Walker slips outside
Ken Walker em campo aberto é covardia. pic.twitter.com/qAkAlLKZrC
— Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) December 31, 2023
Geno Smith threads a needle for JSN touhdown
Geno layering a TD to JSN on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/qmqj5AmeXZ
— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 31, 2023
That one time Seattle stopped a run
Jarran Reed tentando prever o snap. pic.twitter.com/Xe0PjuFJC3
— Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) December 31, 2023
Devon Witherspoon's Gremlin Mode TFL
Spoon showing no mercy on that play pic.twitter.com/E8sFHVHaNS
— Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) December 31, 2023
Geno Smith's longest run of the season
Geno WHEELS 🛞 pic.twitter.com/X6lEc8pboX
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 31, 2023