8 Seahawks highlights from New Year’s Eve loss to Steelers

The Seahawks lost a huge home game today to the Steelers, 30-23. However, there were some bright flashes from Seattle’s loaded group of young skill players. Along the way, we got to see some impressive catches by DK Metcalf, a massive game from tight end Noah Fant and several memorable runs by Ken Walker.

Here are the top plays of the day for Seattle.

Geno Smith escapes T.J. Watt, finds DK Metcalf for 33 yards

Ken Walker breaks loose for a touchdown

Geno Smith escapes again, hits Noah Fant for 21

Geno Smith escapando da pressão e achando Noah Fant que explorou o espaço entre as zonas. pic.twitter.com/PQJxhwgCXC — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) December 31, 2023

Ken Walker slips outside

Ken Walker em campo aberto é covardia. pic.twitter.com/qAkAlLKZrC — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) December 31, 2023

Geno Smith threads a needle for JSN touhdown

Geno layering a TD to JSN on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/qmqj5AmeXZ — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 31, 2023

That one time Seattle stopped a run

Devon Witherspoon's Gremlin Mode TFL

Spoon showing no mercy on that play pic.twitter.com/E8sFHVHaNS — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) December 31, 2023

Geno Smith's longest run of the season

