8 Seahawks highlights from New Year’s Eve loss to Steelers

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks lost a huge home game today to the Steelers, 30-23. However, there were some bright flashes from Seattle’s loaded group of young skill players. Along the way, we got to see some impressive catches by DK Metcalf, a massive game from tight end Noah Fant and several memorable runs by Ken Walker.

Here are the top plays of the day for Seattle.

Geno Smith escapes T.J. Watt, finds DK Metcalf for 33 yards

Ken Walker breaks loose for a touchdown

Geno Smith escapes again, hits Noah Fant for 21

Ken Walker slips outside

Geno Smith threads a needle for JSN touhdown

That one time Seattle stopped a run

Devon Witherspoon's Gremlin Mode TFL

Geno Smith's longest run of the season

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire