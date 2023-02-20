8 Saints players led the team in penalties in 2022

Penalties were an early problem for the New Orleans Saints in 2022, but they deserve some credit for cleaning it up. After drawing 34 fouls in their first four weeks, an average of 8.5 penalties per game, Dennis Allen’s team was fouled 8 or more times just twice through the rest of their schedule — taking 8 penalties for 49 yards and 10 fouls for 74 yards in road losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers. They posted 6 or fewer penalties in every other game.

In the end, New Orleans ranked 16th around the league with 99 penalties for 841 yards (a year ago, they finished at 23rd with 98 fouls for 811 yards). So who led the team in fouls? Are there problematic areas and trends that can be worked on? Here’s the list of players who drew four or more flags in 2022:

CB Paulson Adebo (7 penalties on 812 snaps)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive holding (6)

Defensive pass interference (4)

C Erik McCoy (5 penalties on 799 snaps)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive holding (2)

False start (2)

Ineligible receiver downfield (1)

LG Calvin Throckmorton (5 penalties on 462 snaps)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

False start (5)

CB Marshon Lattimore (4 penalties on 415 snaps)

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Defensive pass interference (2)

Unnecessary roughness (1)

Defensive holding (1)

Disqualification (1)

CB Alontae Taylor (4 penalties on 663 snaps)

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Defensive pass interference (2)

Defensive holding (2)

Illegal use of hands (1)

LT James Hurst (4 penalties on 975 snaps)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

False start (2)

Illegal use of hands (1)

Offensive holding (1)

RT Ryan Ramczyk (4 penalties on 937 snaps)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

False start (3)

Offensive holding (1)

CB Chris Harris Jr. (4 penalties on 375 snaps)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive holding (2)

Unnecessary roughness (1)

Illegal contact (1)

