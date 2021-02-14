8 Saints players who could be targets for Cardinals if cut, traded

The New Orleans Saints are one of many NFL teams who have salary cap issues. New Orleans currently is more than $69 million over the projected salary cap for 2021, meaning they will have to make a number of moves to bring that number down.

Several players will become available either via trade or because they will be cut.

The Arizona Cardinals could be interested in some of these players, as they would fill needs they have on their roster.

Who are some Saints players who could be potential Cardinals in 2021?





CB Marshon Lattimore

Lattimore enters the fifth-year option of his contract and is due to make a little more than $10.2 million. He, of course, wants a contract extension. He could be acquired in a trade. The Cardinals need help at cornerback and Lattimore is a legitimate No. 1 guy who could replace Patrick Peterson. The question is what it would cost to acquire him. Would it require the Cardinals' first-round pick? Their pick in Round 2? The last two times they traded their second-round pick for a player (Chandler Jones and DeAndre Hopkins), they did not regret the moves. Lattimore would naturally need a contract extension to go with the trade.

WR Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders has gone from the Broncos to the 49ers to the Saints in the last two seasons. He is due a $2 million roster bonus and will count $10 million against the cap if the Saints keep him. If he is cut, they will save $4 million, but he is due $2 million in guaranteed salary. If traded, they would save $6 million and the new team would pay him $8 million between salary and the bonus. The Cardinals might not be interested in a trade as they already only have five picks left in the draft, but should he hit the market after being released, he could be the perfect addition to complement DeAndre Hopkins just as he did Michael Thomas last season.

CB Janoris Jenkins

While Lattimore is younger and has a higher ceiling, if the Cardinals want to add a cornerback, Jenkins could fit the mold. He could be cut because his cap hit for 2021 is $14.2 million and is due to make $10 million in salary. The Saints will save $7 million in cap space by cutting him. Jenkins is still solid. He picked off three passes and broke up 12 in 2020 with the Saints. At 32 years old, he is probably at the point in his career he won't get as much interest. He would be a solid add to the secondary, especially if he isn't the team's No. 1 cornerback.

DT Malcom Brown

Brown will count $6.5 million against the cap in 2021. The Saints could save $5 million in cap space if they cut him. He had 27 tackles and a sack last season and could play a role like Angelo Blackson did.

RB Latavius Murray

The Saints are committed to Alvin Kamara, although his cap hit in 2021 is only $5 million. Murray, his backup will count as much as $4.2 million against the cap. They would save $2.5 million in cap space by cutting him. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry and gained 656 rushing yards. He and Chase Edmonds could make a nice duo in the Arizona backfield and he would not cost what Kenyan Drake did last season.

WR Tre'Quan Smith

Smith enters the final year of his rookie deal. He was a former third-round pick. He is due nearly $2.2 million in salary this year. While he is young and relatively inexpensive, he could be cut and the Saints would save nearly $2.2 million in cap space. The Cardinals need another receiver and he had 34 receptions last season for 448 yards and four scores.

TE Josh Hill

New Orleans' blocking tight end is due a $250,000 roster bonus and is scheduled to count more than $3.3 million against the cap. Cutting him would save more than $2.5 million. The Cardinals lack talent and bodies at tight end. He could complement or even replace the oft-injured Maxx Williams.

P Thomas Morstead

