8 Saints listed as limited on initial Week 12 injury report vs. 49ers
Here’s a look at the initial New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of Week 12’s game with the San Francisco 49ers. The Saints listed three players as non-participants due to injury on Wednesday, but eight others were able to work on a limited basis. That’s a big improvement over what we’ve seen in recent months, with as many as seven or eight players inactive altogether. Here’s to more positive progress.
Two players who aren’t listed on the injury report but who did practice on Wednesday are left tackle Trevor Penning and cornerback Bradley Roby — both of whom are on injured reserve, but whose 21-day practice windows have been opened, which starts the process of returning them to the active roster. We’ll look out for updates on this front in the days ahead.
We’re still waiting on word from the 49ers, whose West Coast practice wraps up later this afternoon. For now, here’s what we learned from Wednesday’s injury report:
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DE Marcus Davenport (calf)
Limited
S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
DNP
LT James Hurst (concussion)
Limited
DE Cameron Jordan (eye)
Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
Limited
LG Andrus Peat (triceps)
Limited
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee)
Limited
RB Mark Ingram II (knee)
Limited
DE Payton Turner (ankle)
DNP
LB Pete Werner (ankle)
DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
Limited