8 Saints listed as limited on initial Week 12 injury report vs. 49ers

Here’s a look at the initial New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of Week 12’s game with the San Francisco 49ers. The Saints listed three players as non-participants due to injury on Wednesday, but eight others were able to work on a limited basis. That’s a big improvement over what we’ve seen in recent months, with as many as seven or eight players inactive altogether. Here’s to more positive progress.

Two players who aren’t listed on the injury report but who did practice on Wednesday are left tackle Trevor Penning and cornerback Bradley Roby — both of whom are on injured reserve, but whose 21-day practice windows have been opened, which starts the process of returning them to the active roster. We’ll look out for updates on this front in the days ahead.

We’re still waiting on word from the 49ers, whose West Coast practice wraps up later this afternoon. For now, here’s what we learned from Wednesday’s injury report:

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DE Marcus Davenport (calf) Limited S J.T. Gray (hamstring) DNP LT James Hurst (concussion) Limited DE Cameron Jordan (eye) Limited CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Limited LG Andrus Peat (triceps) Limited RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee) Limited RB Mark Ingram II (knee) Limited DE Payton Turner (ankle) DNP LB Pete Werner (ankle) DNP WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire