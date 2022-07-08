8 Saints free agents signed by other teams this offseason
The New Orleans Saints lost a couple of high-profile free agents this offseason, with big-time players like Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams leaving for hefty contract offers from other teams. But they weren’t the only departures from New Orleans in the spring. Eight former Saints players landed with new rosters — we’ll run through the list in just a moment, and you can find the nine unsigned former Saints free agents here.
An interesting wrinkle here is that only two of them could play against their old team during the 2022 season. Williams’ Ravens will visit the Saints for a prime-time Monday night game on Nov. 7, which has the makings of a pivotal midseason matchup in Week 9. The only other departed free agent, backup defensive tackle Jalen Dalton, could suit up against the Saints twice if he makes the cut with the Atlanta Falcons.
So don’t expect to see many former Saints playing against New Orleans in the near future. Armstead, for example, could see the Saints again in 2023 if the Miami Dolphins end the 2022 season with the same divisional ranking; if that’s not the case, he won’t see his old team again until 2025.
Here’s the full list of Saints free agent losses from 2022:
LT Terron Armstead: Miami Dolphins
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
FS Marcus Williams: Baltimore Ravens
AP Photo/Butch Dill
QB Trevor Siemian: Chicago Bears
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
RB Ty Montgomery: New England Patriots
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey: New England Patriots
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
DL Jalyn Holmes: New York Giants
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
TE Garrett Griffin: Detroit Lions
Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK/Detroit Free Press
DT Jalen Dalton: Atlanta Falcons
AP Photo/Adam Hunger
