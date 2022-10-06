8 ruled out, 3 questionable in Colts vs. Broncos
The final injury report for the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) entering Thursday night’s matchup features plenty of big names being ruled out.
The Broncos placed running back Javonte Williams and defensive end Randy Gregory on the injured reserve list so they technically don’t show up on the injury report.
The list of inactive players will be released an hour and a half before the game.
Here’s a look at the players with injury designations going into the Week 5 prime-time matchup:
Out | Colts LB Shaquille Leonard | Concussion/Nose/Back
Out | Colts RB Jonathan Taylor | Ankle
Out | Colts DE Tyquan Lewis | Concussion
Out | Colts S Julian Blackmon | Ankle
Out | Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper | Hamstring
Out | Broncos S P.J. Locke | Concussion
Out | G/C Quinn Meinerz | Hamstring
Out | Broncos OLB Aaron Patrick | Concussion
Questionable | Broncos WR Tyrie Cleveland | Hamstring
Questionable | Broncos CB Darius Phillips | Hamstring
Questionable | Broncos OL Billy Turner | Knee
