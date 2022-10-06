8 ruled out, 3 questionable in Colts vs. Broncos

The final injury report for the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) entering Thursday night’s matchup features plenty of big names being ruled out.

The Broncos placed running back Javonte Williams and defensive end Randy Gregory on the injured reserve list so they technically don’t show up on the injury report.

The list of inactive players will be released an hour and a half before the game.

Here’s a look at the players with injury designations going into the Week 5 prime-time matchup:

Out | Colts LB Shaquille Leonard | Concussion/Nose/Back

Out | Colts RB Jonathan Taylor | Ankle

Out | Colts DE Tyquan Lewis | Concussion

Out | Colts S Julian Blackmon | Ankle

Out | Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper | Hamstring

Out | Broncos S P.J. Locke | Concussion

Out | G/C Quinn Meinerz | Hamstring

Out | Broncos OLB Aaron Patrick | Concussion

Questionable | Broncos WR Tyrie Cleveland | Hamstring

Questionable | Broncos CB Darius Phillips | Hamstring

Questionable | Broncos OL Billy Turner | Knee

