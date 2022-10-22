8 ruled out, 1 questionable in Colts vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) released their final injury report Friday ahead of the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

While the Colts had four players ruled out Friday, the Titans had the same number of players ruled out along with one more listed as questionable.

The Colts will be without at least two starters on the defensive side of the ball, and the Titans will be missing a key piece on their offensive line.

Here are the players with injury designations for the Week 7 matchup:

Out | Colts LB Shaquille Leonard | Concussion/Nose/Back

Out | Colts DE Kwity Paye | Ankle

Out | Colts WR Keke Coutee | Ankle

Out | Colts LB JoJo Domann | Abdomen

Out | Titans LB Zach Cunningham | Elbow

Out | Titans G Nate Davis | Foot

Out | Titans FB Tory Carter | Neck

Out | Titans LB Joe Jones | Knee

Questionable | Titans WR Kyle Philips | Hamstring

