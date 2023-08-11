8 roster bubble players to watch during Packers’ preseason opener vs. Bengals

The Green Bay Packers will open the preseason schedule in 2023 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night. Preseason games are an important part of the roster evaluation process, especially as Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst attempt to find roles for players and separate those currently sitting on the roster bubble.

Here are a handful of players on the bubble to watch Friday night in Cincinnati:

RB Tyler Goodson

Matt LaFleur wants to “feature” one running back during each preseason game, and it’s unclear if Friday night’s opener will be Goodson’s chance. Regardless, the Packers’ leading rusher from last preseason should get an opportunity to make an impression in Cincinnati. An explosive runner with pass-catching skills, Goodson must show an ability to pass-block, catch out of the backfield and contribute on special teams. A few big plays wouldn’t hurt, either. It will be interesting to see if LaFleur uses Goodson in any unique ways against the Bengals.

Heath and Melton might be the betting favorites to lead the Packers in catches during the preseason. Heath, an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, and Melton, a speedy late-round pick from last year, have both caught a ton of passes during camp and figure to be on the field a lot with the second-team offense on Friday night. Can either player use the preseason opener to score some points in the roster battle at receiver?

FB Henry Pearson

Pearson is getting more run as the H-back with Josiah Deguara battling a calf injury. The undrafted free agent from Appalachian State can block on the move and even contribute a little bit as a receiver. In fact, he caught a pass from Jordan Love during an 11-on-11 period in the joint practice on Wednesday. The Packers aren’t going to keep two fullback types on the 53-man roster, but Pearson could continute a strong push towards a practice squad spot with an impressive preseason opener.

DL Jonathan Ford

Ford, a seventh-round pick last year, is making a compelling case for staying on the 53-man roster to start Year 2. In fact, Matt LaFleur went out of his way to mention Ford as a player who has “upped his game” during this training camp. Do the Packers want to keep a backup nose tackle behind TJ Slaton? Ford is a massive interior defender who could make running the football difficult for the Bengals on Friday night.

The undrafted free agent from Florida has been quiet during training camp, making it challenging to find a spot for him on the 53-man roster. But that can change in a hurry if Cox proves disruptive in the preseason opener. He has the pass-rushing talent, and Friday night’s game in Cincinnati should provide Cox with plenty of opportunities for snaps. Can he get back in the running for a roster spot?

The rookie from Iowa State has been stuck behind a bunch of veterans competing to start at safety. Like Brenton Cox at edge rusher, Johnson’s path to a roster spot looks complicated at this point, but a couple of strong snaps on defense or special teams could be enough to get Johnson more chances with the first- or second-team defense. Expect to see No. 36 flying around the field, especially against the run.

P Daniel Whelan

Pat O’Donnell is the reliable veteran who adds value as a holder on kicks, but Whelan has made noise this summer with a big, strong leg capable of bombing the football. While O’Donnell will likely get work with the field goal operation, it wouldn’t be surprising if Whelan is given a few chances to punt on Friday night. He needs to really impress in these preseason games to have a chance of beating out O’Donnell.

Others

QB Sean Clifford: Can the rookie take a big step towards winning the No. 2 quarterback job?

OL Sean Rhyan: The 2022 third-rounder has been handling left guard duties for the second-team offense and dominating in one-on-ones during camp.

OT Luke Tenuta: While on the 53-man roster last year, he might be stuck behind Caleb Jones and Rasheed Walker at offensive tackle.

LB Jimmy Phelps Jr.: The rookie linebacker has been making more splash plays of late.

DB Innis Gaines: He’s been hurt and likely won’t play, but he has a path to the roster as a backup slot corner and special teamer.

