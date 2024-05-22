(8) Riverside vs. (2) Walsh Jesuit: Preview capsule for May 22 regional semifinal softball game

May 21—Riverside vs. Walsh Jesuit

What: Division I regional semifinal

When: 5 p.m., May 22

Where: Youngstown State University, 551 Ford Ave., Youngstown

Records: Riverside 20-9, Walsh Jesuit 21-0

Riverside's path: Defeated Massillon Perry, 4-0, def. Louisville, 2-0, def. North Canton Hoover, 6-2

Walsh Jesuit's path: Defeated Alliance, 13-0, def. Akron Hoban, 16-1, def. Uniontown Lake, 4-0

On deck: Winner advances to the regional championship game to face the winner of Amherst (20-7) and Austintown-Fitch (19-1) at 5 p.m. on May 24

For the record: This is Riverside's third trip to the regional tournament and first since 2007. The Beavers are facing the undefeated Warriors, who are the top-ranked team in the state in Division I, although they are seeded second in the region to Austintown-Fitch. This is a rematch of an April 19 game in which Walsh posted a 13-0 win over Riverside that was part of the Beavers' four-game skid that also included losses to Austintown-Fitch (8-1), Mentor (6-5) and North Canton Hoover (4-1). ... Riverside is the No. 8 seed in the region and has already ousted No. 3 Louisville and No. 4 Hoover. Sophomore pitcher Clara Granchi is likely to get the start on the bump. She is 13-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 101 strikeouts. She is also hitting .449 with 17 extra-base hits and 18 RBI. She is one of many underclassmen in the lineup, including freshman shortstop Maddi Proud (.427, 28 RBI, 39 runs) and junior catcher Emi Jeras (.374, 34 RBI, 24 runs). There are only four seniors on the team, the leader being speedy centerfielder Milana McCaleb (.418, 37 runs, 19 stolen bases). ... Walsh enters the game having outscored the opposition, 204-38, this season. The Warriors are led by dominating senior pitcher Natalie Susa, a Minnesota recruit who fanned 13 in the district final win over Uniontown Lake. She missed last postseason with an injury, but has been lockdown all season this year. Catcher Caleigh Shaulis is hitting .592 with an .896 slugging percentage, while third baseman McKayla McGee (team-best eight home runs) and first baseman Zoey Schmittz (.412) also swing hot bats in the lineup of Coach Tony Scibelli, who used to be a contributing writer at The News-Herald.