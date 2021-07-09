8 ridiculous Conor McGregor quotes from his interview with Stephen A. Smith | Opinion

We’re used to Conor McGregor talking a big game before his fights, but there’s something about the words coming out of his mouth in the build-up to UFC 264 that just don’t feel the same. Perhaps that hasn’t been more evident this week than in his interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, which was released Thursday.

McGregor sounded desperate, his words played out, like he’s trying to talk himself into believing that he’s still a 2015/2016 version of himself, which feels like ages ago heading into Saturday night’s highly anticipated trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier with their series tied at one knockout apiece.

A win absolutely is necessary if McGregor is to return to his glory days. Just like before the rematch with Poirier, McGregor’s hunger to be the best (after all, he’s super rich) is being questioned by plenty of pundits. His reaction has been to say things that make you wonder if he truly believes them.

Below are eight ridiculous quotes from McGregor’s interview with Stephen A.

'Hungry lion' out, 'fat cat' in?

"Am I the hungry lion I once was? Maybe not. It's certainly different, but I'm now the fat cat. I'm the fat cat pulling all the strings around here, and that's an even more dangerous individual." Why it's ridiculous: What does this even mean? Calling yourself a "fat cat" implies you have what you need and that you've lost your edge. How can that be more dangerous than a hungry lion?

Poirier acted 'shady'?

"I feel almost pity for some people in the game, to be honest. I had a little bit of pity for Dustin. He's been around many years. It's not a pretty game for a lot of people in this business. I just came back and wanted to be respectful and give the jewels, and f*ck that this time. It wasn't reciprocated. It was shady. It's not that I didn't know about it. It's not that I didn't know the intentions, but now the intentions are clear, and I'm gonna punish him for that." Why it's ridiculous: McGregor didn't bother to go into details on this claim, simply accusing Poirier of "shady behavior" and saying he's "not in the business of explaining any of it." Hard to believe this is anything other than looking for a reason to hate a universally loved figure like Poirier.

'I was looking past him'

"I pitied the man, to be honest. I was looking past him. I had a Manny Pacquiao camp in place, and that was three-quarters of the camp." Why it's ridiculous: Excuses, excuses for getting knocked out in the rematch.

'They fight me afraid'

"He also shot for the legs 20 seconds in, almost as fast as the Dagestani (Khabib Nurmagomedov) did. The Dagestani shot for the legs for a takedown 15 seconds into the first round. Dustin was 20 seconds. They know what's what. They know the danger that they face. I understand they fight me afraid. They dive for the legs. They try and stall positions. They shell up. They look to kick the legs. There's things I'm aware of now, and I've made adjustments. I look forward to correcting it." Why it's ridiculous: Well, they either "know the danger that they face," OR ... they know McGregor's weaknesses. It's called mixed martial arts, after all.

For the record ...

"My record in mixed martial arts competition is 19 wins and one loss. I only count knockouts. I only count knockouts. Dustin's record is 13 wins, two losses. The only thing that's final in this business is a knockout. All the other things – the decisions, the taps – all that sh*t means nothing to me." Why it's ridiculous: What isn't ridiculous about this statement? (lol)

Rewriting history

"I sent electric bolts through his entire body, from his head to his toes. You can see him rattled in the octagon. In the first round AND in the second round, he was out on his feet. He knows it, as well as I know it. It's gonna be a butchering." Why it's ridiculous: Listen, McGregor had some success in the first round of the rematch with Poirier, but there was never a moment in that fight where you felt Poirier was in serious trouble of being finished.

'Murder shots'

"I'm coming in to kill this man. I'm coming in with vicious intent here – murder shots." Why it's ridiculous: It's not a fight to the death. Seriously. At the risk of being called out for being too soft, can we just stop with the death threats? Nobody needs to be murdered. Just knocked out is good enough.

'UFC needs me forever'

"UFC needs me forever. I am forever. I am forever. My accomplishments are forever, my knockouts are forever, my run is forever, my domination of two divisions is forever, and what's to come is gonna be more forever." Why it's ridiculous: A 1-2 record as a lightweight, but sure – "domination of two divisions."

Watch the full interview

