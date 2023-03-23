8 return specialists the Rams could target in the draft and free agency

The Los Angeles Rams need a new return specialist after losing Brandon Powell in free agency. They don’t have any great options on the roster right now outside of maybe Tutu Atwell and Ronnie Rivers, but they shouldn’t head into the 2023 season with those two as their primary returners.

Instead, they should look for a replacement in free agency and the draft. There, the Rams will find some better options who could provide a spark on special teams next season.

Here are eight potential targets the Rams could add in the draft or free agency.

WR Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

Mims is more than just a return specialist. He’s a really talented receiver and one of the more underrated pass catchers in the draft. He had 1,083 yards on just 54 catches last season at Oklahoma, also averaging 16 yards per punt return. For the Rams to land Mims, they might need to use a second- or third-round pick on him. That probably wouldn’t leave fans very happy, but he could contribute on offense and special teams early on.

RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Achane is one of the fastest players in the draft, running a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He rushed for 1,102 yards last season and on kickoffs, he averaged 30.7 yards per return in his career (613 yards on 20 attempts with 2 TDs). Like Mims, he’s likely to be a Day 2 pick. The Rams don’t necessarily need a running back, so taking him that early might not be the best approach.

WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Reed contributed both as a kickoff returner and punt returner, averaging 20 yards per kickoff return and 15.3 yards per punt return in his college career, bringing back three punts for touchdowns. He’s not a burner like Achane is, but he did run a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash, so he has plenty of speed.

WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska

During his time at LSU and Nebraska, Palmer returned one punt and one kickoff for a touchdown, showing the ability to create big plays on special teams. He had his best season as a receiver last year at Nebraska when he caught 71 passes for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. He’ll probably go in the range of the third to fifth round, which still might be earlier than the Rams want to draft a receiver.

WR Derius Davis, TCU

Davis was a prolific returner in college. As a freshman, he brought back one of his two punt returns for a touchdown. In 2020, he returned two more punts for touchdowns, and he had two more last season for TCU. On kickoffs, he returned one for a touchdown in 2021, averaging 22 yards per return on 52 total attempts from 2018-2022. Projected to be a late-round pick, Davis could be the perfect value for the Rams on Day 3.

WR DeAndre Carter, free agency

Carter ranked seventh in the NFL last season among returners with at least 10 punt returns, averaging an impressive 11.7 yards per return. He also had his most productive year as a receiver, catching a career-high 46 passes for 538 yards. Carter can return kickoffs, too, bringing back 26 of them for a total of 497 yards last season. Seeing as he’s still available and about to turn 30, Carter won’t cost much in free agency.

WR Richie James Jr., free agency

James stepped up for the Giants last season, catching a career-best 57 passes for 569 yards. But as he was with the 49ers, he was also the primary punt returner. He averaged 7.3 yards per return last season, which isn’t a huge number but he’s capable of making defenders miss in the open field, both as a returner and receiver.

WR Steven Sims, free agency

Last season with the Steelers, Sims returned 19 punts for 105 yards and 17 kickoffs for 434 yards. He didn’t factor in much as a receiver, only catching 14 passes for 104 yards, but the Rams would primarily be signing him to be a returner.

