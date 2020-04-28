As of 3 p.m. on Monday, any free agent that signs will not count against the 2021 compensatory draft pick formula. That's sneakily important -- and probably why guys like Jadeveon Clowney still haven't signed yet.

After the first two waves of free agency are over in March, the market for free agents cools until after the draft. That's partly because teams are focusing in earnest on the draft, and partly because they can delay signing anyone until after it to game the inscrutable comp pick formula. The Bears, for example, got a 2020 fourth-round comp pick for losing Adrian Amos to free agency; they shipped that pick to the Jaguars for Nick Foles in March.

But the Bears have about $10 million in cap space and no longer will risk losing a 2021 comp pick for signing a free agency. So, with that in mind:

8 remaining free agents who make sense for Bears to sign originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago