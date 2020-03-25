8 remaining free agents the Seahawks could still target

The Seattle Seahawks have done a nice job retooling their roster over the first two weeks of free agency. That's, of course, under the assumption that they're able to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney and/or land another top tier pass rusher. More on those guys in a second.

Seattle has improved its offensive line and added depth to that group. The secondary looks to be much improved after a trade for Quinton Dunbar. Bruce Irvin should be a massive upgrade to Ziggy Ansah, and the Seahawks are counting on a bounce back year from Jarran Reed. Russell Wilson also has added weapons with the additions of Phillip Dorsett and Greg Olsen (albeit a move that came a while back).

But there's still work left to be done, and here are eight players who the Seahawks could target as free agency continues.

1. DE Jadeveon Clowney

This one is obvious, and I don't have much to add. Clowney isn't getting the $20 million APY multi-year deal he was hoping for, and so he may end up signing a one-year contract somewhere. It would make sense to return to Seattle, where he's familiar with the scheme, coaching staff and locker room.

2. DE Everson Griffen

Many Seahawks fans are hoping that Seattle will land Clowney and Griffen. If they can't land both, Griffen would be a quality consolation prize if the Seahawks miss out on Clowney. He posted eight sacks and 70 total pressures for the Vikings in 2019.

3. LB/DE Markus Golden

Golden remains another solid option to bolster Seattle's pass rush. He posted 10 sacks and 64 total pressures for the Giants last season.

4. S/DB Damarious Randall

Randall was linked to the Seahawks on the very first day of free agency, but he's still yet to sign anywhere. He's played safety the last two years for the Browns, however, he has experience at nickel as well. Randall would be great competition for Ugo Amadi if the price is right.

5. RB Devonta Freeman

The Seahawks need to bring in a running back this offseason, and I think they're better served signing a cheap veteran than using an early-round draft pick on one. Freeman's market isn't likely to be much more than the veteran minimum. He could serve as Carson's backup while the Seahawks exercise patience with Rashaad Penny's return from an ACL tear. Freeman posted just 656 yards in 2019 for the Falcons.

6. LB/DE Clay Matthews

The Rams released Clay Matthews on the same day as Todd Gurley last week. Matthews played for Pete Carroll at USC, and the Southern California native might prefer to stay on the West Coast. He posted 8.0 sacks in 2019, albeit in a 3-4 system compared to Seattle's 4-3 scheme. Matthews figure to be a last resort if the other options sign elsewhere. There's also a chance he could be signed in addition to one of those other names.

7. DL Shelby Harris

It's a bit surprising that Harris is still unsigned. He won't come super cheap as he had a productive year in 2019 for the Broncos with 6.0 sacks and nine passes defended. Harris would be a nice replacement for Quinton Jefferson should the Seahawks miss out in the edge rushing market. Harris has experience at multiple spots along the defensive line, including the 3-technique and the 5-technique.

8. RB Carlos Hyde

Hyde had a much more productive year than Freeman and might ultimately be a better fit. Hyde posted a career-high 1,070 yards in 2019 for the Texans, but is now looking for a new home after Houston traded for David Johnson. Like most other running backs left on the market, he should be able to be had for cheap.

