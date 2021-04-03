8 records set by JuJu Smith-Schuster in his first four seasons with Steelers

On March 19, JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers — something most of Steelers Nation hoped he would do, but didn’t actually believe would happen.

Smith-Schuster accomplished a lot in his career as a Steeler so far. Let’s take a look at some records he’s hit.

Fewest games needed to reach 1,500 career receiving yards

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into Week 7 of 2018, JuJu had amassed 1,478 yards in the first 20 games of his young career. He added 33 more yards in his 21st game, making it the fewest games needed to reach 1,500 career receiving yards.

Youngest receiver with 1,500 receiving yards

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Schuster needed just 22 yards to meet the 1,500 mark -- three receptions into the Steelers' win over the Browns, that mark was surpassed. Smith-Schuster became the youngest receiver to reach the milestone.

Youngest receiver with 2,500 receiving yards

AP Photo/Don Wright

In the Steelers Week 2 loss to the Seahawks (also the game they lost Big Ben for the season), Smith-Schuster surpassed Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss as the youngest player in league history to reach 2,500 career receiving yards. Moss was 22 years and 310 days old when he crossed the 2,500-yard barrier in 1999; Smith-Schuster was 22 years and 297 days old.

Youngest player to record at least 150 receiving yards in a single game

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

In what remains a career game for Smith-Schuster, in Week 8 of his rookie season in Detroit, he amassed 193 yards on seven receptions. This made him the youngest player to record at least 150 receiving yards in a single game. It was also the same game that Smith-Schuster set a franchise record for a touchdown reception...

Longest touchdown reception in franchise history (97 yards)

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

On a critical 3rd-and-nine versus the Detroit Lions, JuJu's 97-yard receiving touchdown was the longest in Steelers' history. It was the same season that Smith-Schuster scored three times before his 21st birthday. The next season, he would set another record...

First player to have two offensive touchdowns of at least 97 yards

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Early in the third quarter of Week 12 versus the Broncos, the game was tied at 10. Under duress, Ben Roethlisberger back-peddled into the end zone and threw a bomb to Smith-Schuster. He turned on the jets to bypass defenders, stiff-arming safety Darian Stewart on the way to the end zone. Watch the 97-yard touchdown

Youngest receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season (2018)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Schuster set another milestone Week 12 -- the youngest receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season. 100+yard games were commonplace for JuJu with Antonio Brown around -- unfortunately, not so much anymore.

First player in NFL history to score 5 touchdowns before his 21st birthday

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Schuster was the first player in NFL history to score 5 touchdowns before his 21st birthday. In 2017, JuJu scored a touchdown in weeks 2, 4, 7, 8, 9. He became the first to score three before his 21st (versus Bengals) in Week 7, then kept going to reach five.

