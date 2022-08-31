8 recently cut players the Chargers should consider adding

The Chargers announced their 53-man roster on Tuesday, but that does not mean it is finalized.

Los Angeles can add players via free agency or the waiver wire. That waiver wire is based on the draft order and processes on Wednesday.

These are some of the players that were released on Tuesday that the Bolts should consider adding.

S Anthony Harris

The Chargers are thin with their safety depth. Mark Webb was released. Alohi Gilman finished camp dealing with an injury, and he is limited slightly in terms of position flexibility in this system. Rookie JT Woods flashed diagnosis skills and range, but his tackling is a major concern.

Released by the Eagles, he appeared in 14 total games with Philadelphia, starting in each contest he played. Harris finished the 2021 season with 72 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three defended passes and one interception.

Before joining the Eagles, Harris spent the first six seasons of his career with the Vikings. His career totals now sit at 356 total tackles, five tackles for loss, ten interceptions, and 31 passes defended.

S Will Parks

Brandon Staley is familiar with Parks, having been a part of the Broncos in 2019. That year, Staley was Denver’s outside linebackers coach.

Parks is versatile, having played safety, slot and outside corner and box linebacker. He is a starting-caliber talent, so having Parks as a depth piece should be enticing. The defense would benefit from his energy, attitude and play-making ability at various spots in the secondary.

Between his time with the Broncos, Eagles, Chiefs, 49ers, Dolphins and Jets, Park has 189 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four interceptions, 14 passes defended, two forced fumbles and two sacks in 76 games (20 starts).

RB Marlon Mack

The Chargers are carrying four running backs to start the season, but that doesn’t mean they won’t consider dropping one to replace with a proven veteran. Among the available crop is Mack, who the Texans released.

Mack entered this summer to serve as Houston’s starter, but Dameon Pierce dethroning him ultimately led to his release. A solid power back, Mack was a 2017 fourth-round pick by the Colts, and he ran for 2,484 and 20 touchdowns during his five seasons in Indianapolis.

RB Tevin Coleman

After starting his career with the Falcons, Coleman signed a one-year deal with the Jets in 2021 and re-signed with them this offseason. Ultimately, he was released by New York in favor of Breece Hall, Michael Carter, and Ty Chandler.

In 2021, Coleman had 84 carries for 356 yards (4.2 yards per carry) while adding 11 receptions for 49 yards in 11 games (five starts). In 89 career games, Coleman has totaled 4,566 yards from scrimmage and 36 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per touch.

TE Jace Sternberger

The Chargers rostered three tight ends initially. Hunter Kampmoyer was in consideration to be the fourth guy, but he struggled in the preseason finale and couldn’t carve out a role on special teams.

Therefore, the team could look to outside sources to fill out the group.

Sternberger appeared in 12 games for the Packers in 2020, with 12 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. That same year, Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger was Green Bay’s offensive quality control coach.

Following his release in 2021, Sternberger spent time on the Seahawks, Commanders and Steelers’ practice squad.

TE O.J. Howard

It was thought that Howard would be a perfect complement to Dawson Knox. However, that did not come to fruition as he did not stand out in preseason play, amassing three receptions on four targets in 78 snaps.

Before Buffalo, Howard spent five seasons with the Buccaneers, generating 119 catches for 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns. Further, Howard was a great blocker during his time with Tampa Bay.

C Austin Reiter

The Chargers signed Will Clapp, intending to be Corey Linsley’s backup. While Clapp did make the roster, his up-and-down play this summer is reason to believe that the team could look to see what’s on the market.

Reiter helped win a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs. Over his three-year tenure with the organization from 2018 through 2020, he appeared in 50 total games, starting 38. In each of those three years, Reiter posted a pass-blocking grade of at least 78.0.

OT Alex Leatherwood

In one of the most surprising moves, the Raiders released Leatherwood, their first-round pick of the 2021 NFL draft. This came after he started all 18 games last year and struggled at right tackle, which led to the position change to guard. Las Vegas tried to trade him, but no team budged.

The Chargers could look to stash Leatherwood as the fourth tackle and try to develop him. Trey Pipkins, who is in the final year of his deal, is the starter and Storm Norton is the swing tackle. While he needs plenty of refinement with his technique, there’s no denying the upside of Leatherwood’s traits.

