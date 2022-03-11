8 receivers the Patriots should sign in 2022 free agency

Mac Jones needs a reciver.

You’ve read it in our articles on Patriots Wire and you’ve probably heard it on our podcast, too. After watching super-powered offenses take control of the playoffs, the Patriots clearly need to elevate their production. That starts with developing Jones, their second-year quarterback. One way to help that development: Add a receiver.

It helped Josh Allen to have Stefon Diggs. It helped Joe Burrow to have Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. There are numerous examples of a quarterback taking a big step in correlation with the acquisition of a big receiver. So can the Patriots give Jones some help?

Here are some names they might consider.

Follow the Patriots Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Allen Robinson, Bears

Here’s a name that NFL Network’s Mike Giardi keeps tossing into the mix for the Patriots. Robinson, by most measurements, doesn’t make sense for New England. He is likely to demand top-of-the-market money, which would necessitate — at the very least — that the Patriots trade away Nelson Agholor. Their best bet of getting rid of Agholor is to give their trade partner some draft assets along with Agholor as a salary dump.

A lingering issue for the #Patriots that has drawn a lot of their attention this offseason. pic.twitter.com/ew6m8ok56J — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 10, 2022

So count me as skeptical that the Patriots will pull in Robinson. But, apparently, don’t count them out, per Giardi.

Amari Cooper, Cowboys

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Cooper isn’t technically a free agent, but the team is going to release him prior to the league year opening next week for free agency, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. So teams can either trade for Cooper now and renegotiate his contract — or they can wait until he hits the open market.

Story continues

Either way, he’s a great fit for the Patriots on paper: a technician of a route-runner who went to Alabama and has a track record of being the No. 1 receiver. To add in a bonus, signing him wouldn’t count toward the compensatory pick formula. There’s a lot to like — so long as his contract demands don’t get totally out of hand.

Isaiah McKenzie, Bills

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This would be a textbook move for Bill Belchick. He can kill two birds with one stone. If he’s both tired of seeing McKenize burn the Patriots defense and thrilled to add another good receiver to their depth chart, Belichick can sign the guy away from his decision rival.

McKenzie, a former Georgia Bulldog, is trending upward after years as a return specialist. The 26-year-old appears to thrive in the slot — but might just be versatile enough to line up in different positions. He also wouldn’t break the bank.

Cedrick Wilson, Cowboys

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

He might not escape to free agency, with the Cowboys apparently prioritizing Michael Gallup and Wilson over Cooper. But if Wilson does not agree to an extension with Dallas, the Patriots could absolutely see what kind of market materializes for the receiver.

He is a speedy and dangerous threat — the kind that tends to go underrated in places not named New England.

Odell Beckham Jr., Rams

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, he tore his ACL. He also had a great year with the Rams — and is likely to return. But just before he joined L.A. during the season, the Patriots seemed to make a full-court press attempt to add Beckham to the mix. If they wanted him then, I’ll bet they still want him this offseason, even with the possibility that he misses half of 2022 with that ACL injury. Perhaps that will quiet the market for an otherwise in-demand receiver.

Adam Humphries, Washington

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

New England chased after Humphries in free agency in 2019, and he ultimately flopped in Tennessee for two years before having similarly lackluster production in Washington in 2021. While the Patriots were probably miffed it didn’t work out, Humphries is now probably left wondering, what if?

Regardless, New England has Jakobi Meyers in the slot, so long as they retain him as a restricted free agent (which they likely will). But adding Humphries can never hurt, especially considering how little he’s likely to cost. His value has plummeted.

So why not?

DaeSean Hamilton, Broncos

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s another player where the Patriots can simply ask themselves: Why not?

In 2018, Hamilton had a promising rookie season, with 30 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns but he hasn’t mustered much more than that in terms of production. To his credit, he hasn’t ever had a stable quarterback situation. The Broncos released him, which — again — will prevent him from counting against the Patriots’ compensatory pick formula.

He’s a good slot player, has decent size (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) and might be worth giving a tryout in training camp if his medicals are OK. He tore his ACL in May 2021.

Olamide Zaccheus, Falcons (RFA)

I’m not sure whether Zaccheus or Russell Gage will get away from the Falcons, but either player could be a decent target for New England to add another option to the depth chart. Neither is going to be a burner. Neither projects as the No. 1 receiver anywhere except Atlanta. But they both are good players with sold production.

1

1

1

1