8 Rams storylines to follow this preseason

The Rams will take the field for their first preseason game of the year on Saturday night, hosting the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. They’ll then face the Raiders and Broncos to round out the preseason before Week 1 comes around in September.

Sean McVay will hold his starters out of action this preseason, as he does each year, so these three games will mostly be about the coaches and backups. Here are eight storylines to follow, including Raheem Morris’ debut as the team’s defensive coordinator and the rookies’ first game action.

Rookies attempt to prove themselves after quiet camp

The Rams’ rookies didn’t make much of an impact in camp, save for Jacob Harris and Ernest Jones stepping up in practice at times. Tutu Atwell missed the start of camp due to COVID-19, Bobby Brown III and Robert Rochell each underwent surgery and not much was made about Earnest Brown IV or Chris Garrett. The preseason is when these players can really stand out. They should all play, barring injury, and will gain valuable experience against opposing defenses. Atwell and Jones are two rookies we’ll be watching closely, while Jake Funk is also a key player as he might just be the third running back.

Kevin O’Connell gets play-calling duties on offense

Play calls in the preseason are always vanilla and bland as teams don’t want to give away any of their actual designs before the regular season. Sean McVay is avoiding that possibility altogether by allowing O’Connell to call the plays. He’s done it before while in Washington, but this will be O’Connell’s first chance to call plays with the Rams as he continues to rise the coaching ranks. If Shane Waldron and Matt LaFleur are signs of things to come for O’Connell, he could be a play caller or head coach somewhere else in the next year or two.

First look at Raheem Morris’ defensive scheme

All offseason we’ve heard about how the Rams’ defensive scheme will remain almost the same as it was last season, just with Morris’ own wrinkles. We don’t yet know what those wrinkles will be, and we might catch a glimpse of them in the preseason – though don’t expect too much to be revealed. With starters remaining on the sidelines, it’s not as if we’ll see Morris move Ramsey around to safety and linebacker. However, this will be our first look at his scheme and plan on defense.

Story continues

Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges audition for Rams and others

Matthew Stafford isn't playing in the preseason. John Wolford won’t either. That leaves Perkins and Hodges as the Rams’ quarterbacks for the next three weeks in these exhibition games. It’s unlikely they will keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, but either one could stick around on the practice squad. With there expected to be a 50-50 split of reps, this is essentially a one-on-one battle between Perkins and Hodges for the practice squad – and an audition for other teams. If the Rams release them as part of final cuts, they’ll only revert to the practice squad if they clear waivers. If a team is impressed with their play in the preseason, sneaking them onto the practice squad could become tough.

Rams still searching for return specialist

It’s hard to sort out the returner spots in practice when players aren’t tackling. But in the preseason, you can really get a sense for whether a player has the ability to stick as a return specialist. Raymond Calais will get a shot, as will Tutu Atwell, DeSean Jackson, Cooper Kupp, Landen Akers and others. Keep an eye on which players get the first and second opportunities to return punts and kickoffs because they’ll be the favorites to win those jobs in the regular season. The best performer in the preseason might just earn one of the final roster spots, if they don’t already have one secured on offense.

Can Corey Bojorquez actually push Johnny Hekker?

Hekker isn't acting as if he’s already secured the punter job, saying he treats every day like it’s a competition with Bojorquez. He’s had extremely high praise for the former Bills punter, calling him “insanely talented” and pointing out that he led the NFL in yards per punt last season. Bojorquez is more than just a camp leg and someone to give Hekker a rest in the preseason, but can he actually push Hekker for the job this year? The Rams haven't definitively committed to Hekker as their punter, so it’s possible there’s still a decision to be made.

Running backs try to stave off veteran help

McVay left the door open to bringing in a veteran running back at some point if he felt it was necessary after losing Cam Akers for the year. But throughout camp, the Rams’ running backs never gave the team a reason to sign someone. That could change in the preseason if Xavier Jones struggles or if Funk doesn’t look the way he did in camp when defenders weren’t tackling. But if both players shine and continue to impress, there will be no need for the Rams to sign a veteran. Two quality backups behind Darrell Henderson Jr. will be more than enough heading into the regular season.

Backup offensive linemen jockey for position

We know Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein will be the starting tackles. We know David Edwards and Austin Corbett will also be starters on the interior. What we don’t know is whether Brian Allen will hold onto the center job or where Corbett will play. We also don’t have a clear picture of who the backups will be across the offensive line. Assuming the starters don’t play, it will be fascinating to see how McVay deploys his second-team offensive line in the preseason. Will Joe Noteboom play left tackle? Where will Tremayne Anchrum line up? And who is Havenstein’s backup?

1

1

1

1