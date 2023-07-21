8 Rams players who need a strong showing in training camp

Training camp is a proving ground for younger players eyeing bigger roles, as well as veterans who are returning from injuries. The Rams have a lot of players in both categories, which is going to make training camp such an important time for Los Angeles.

These eight players are facing a lot of pressure to perform this season, including a pair of offensive linemen coming off injuries.

LT Joe Noteboom

There’s a lot of pressure on Noteboom coming into the 2023 season. He’s coming off a torn Achilles, which cut his season short last year, and will now face some real competition from Alaric Jackson at left tackle. The concerning part is that Noteboom struggled before getting hurt last season, too. He allowed five sacks and a whopping 23 total pressures in just six games played, which is fewer pressures than Whitworth allowed in the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined (22). With a $40 million contract in hand, Noteboom needs to step up this year.

CB Derion Kendrick

We can assume Cobie Durant will be the Rams’ top cornerback this year, but the other two starters are still TBD. Kendrick has gotten off to a good start this offseason, with McVay saying he (and Durant) have made great strides. But he’ll have to prove it in training camp when the competition really heats up and the pads come on. The Rams desperately need a reliable corner on the outside following the changes they made to the secondary this offseason and they’re hoping Kendrick can be that guy.

C Brian Allen

Allen is facing a similar make-or-break-type season as Noteboom. Like Noteboom, he also got a new contract in 2022 but struggled last season and missed time again due to injury. And like Noteboom, he’ll be facing competition for the starting job; Coleman Shelton is a candidate to start at center this year. The Rams are unlikely to cut Allen this offseason, but he’s far from guaranteed to retain his starting job.

WR Van Jefferson

Jefferson is projected to be the Rams’ No. 2 receiver this season with Allen Robinson gone, which is a big role to fill in the offense. He had a delayed start to last season because of the two knee surgeries he underwent, but he’s shown in the past the impact he can have on the offense. Being Matthew Stafford’s second option is a major step up, though. He needs to be more than a 40-catch guy for Los Angeles this season because his volume of targets is going to spike compared to 2022.

WR Tutu Atwell

Atwell has done very little to prove the Rams right for drafting him in the second round in 2021, going catchless as a rookie before hauling in 18 passes last season in 13 games and four starts. Los Angeles is searching for a No. 3 receiver to step up and Atwell is one of the top candidates, along with Ben Skowronek, Puka Nacua and a host of others. Atwell stood out in camp last year in a positive way, and though it didn’t translate to a significant role early on in the season, he did take positive steps. He just needs to continue that and become a well-rounded receiver.

RG Logan Bruss

Bruss unfortunately missed his entire rookie season in 2022 due to a torn ACL suffered in the preseason, causing the Rams to wait to get a good look at their top draft pick from last year. He’ll get a crack at a starting job, likely at right guard, this season and he’d love to capitalize on that against some legitimate competition from Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Coleman Shelton, Steve Avila and others. With so much uncertainty along the offensive line, Bruss is a key player to watch in all of this and he needs to show why he was a third-rounder in 2022.

NT Bobby Brown III

Brown is the Rams’ best option at nose tackle, and really their only good option when it comes to a player with the size required to play the position on first and second down. Nose tackle may not be the most glamorous position on the field but it’s an important one when it comes to stopping the run. Hopefully he can prove he’s deserving of a starting role because if not, the Rams might need to bring in a veteran to fill that void left by Greg Gaines in the middle.

OLB Michael Hoecht

Hoecht is in line to be one of the Rams’ starting edge rushers this season but he’ll be no Leonard Floyd on the outside. With so many rookies and second-year pros competing for snaps at outside linebacker, Hoecht needs to be the steady presence for Los Angeles and play the way he did in the second half of last season. Hoecht has some potential but he lacks athleticism and burst off the edge considering he’s a former defensive tackle who moved outside.

