8 prospects who impressed in 2024 Senior Bowl practices

The practices are in the books and all that’s left is the 2024 Senior Bowl itself in Mobile, Ala.

For many players, the game won’t be nearly as important, though. On the practice field, NFL coaches worked directly with many of the top prospects of the 2024 NFL draft class and had a chance to line them up one-on-one against other top prospects.

While it can be for some positions — like running back and safety, for instance — to really show their skills and physicality in practice, others had a chance to show their strengths.

With the game still two days away (Saturday at 1 p.m. ET), here are the players who helped themselves most with some stellar Senior Bowl practices this week:

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Here is every one-on-one rep for #Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson through Day 2 of the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/UfS3vq3poQ — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 31, 2024

Powers-Johnson didn’t practice Thursday due to a nagging hamstring injury, but his first two days were so strong that it didn’t matter much. The 334-pound center was able to overpower any defensive lineman he lined up against, but also showed patience and smooth technique.

The only bad news for the Jaguars is that it’s looking less likely that Powers-Johnson will be on the board in the middle of the second round.

Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

Welcome to the Darius Robinson show. Efficient arm-over vs. Tyler Guyton. pic.twitter.com/KM3VMUEDVJ — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 31, 2024

Late in the broadcast of the final practice of the week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport singled out Robinson as the player who has generated the most buzz among scouts, coaches, and executives in Mobile, Ala.

The 6’5, 286-pound defensive lineman was measured with an 84.5-inch wingspan and showed all week that he knows how to use it. Robinson had a blend of power and quickness that made him a nightmare for opposing linemen in practices.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell is the best defensive player at Senior Bowl & this is the best rep of the week! pic.twitter.com/SOBJeZGLlH — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 31, 2024

Mitchell is thought by some to be the best defensive back in the draft class and he did nothing to dispel that notion this week.

The 6’0, 195-pound cornerback was way too smooth and disciplined to be shook by opposing receivers in one-on-one drills, and more than fast enough to stay on their hip down the field.

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Here is every one-on-one rep by #UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu on Day 2 of the Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/NwwEAkGUhq — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 31, 2024

Latu has been heralded as a high level technician when it comes to rushing the passer and that was on display.

The 6’5, 261-pound pass rusher had a counter for just about every move made by an offensive lineman and sometimes he even had a counter for their counter.

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Here is every one-on-one rep from Day 1 of the Senior Bowl for #Michigan WR Roman Wilson: pic.twitter.com/Bzwd9qPIG2 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2024

What the Michigan receiver lacks in size (5’11, 184 pounds), he made up for with deep speed and quickness. His sharp routes were making for tons of space in one-on-one drills and he proved to be a dangerous deep threat in team drills.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Similar to Wilson, Georgia’s 6’0, 187-pound receiver isn’t going to wow anybody with an intimidating frame. But one-on-one drills were a perfect way to show off his most impressive skill: high-level route-running. McConkey was a nightmare for opposing cornerbacks who struggled to stay with him.

Michael Hall Jr, DT, Ohio State

Michael Hall Jr. with the nasty euro/spin win during one on ones at the @seniorbowl@MichaelHallJr_ had the blocker beat off the set up alone! #PassRush #NFLDraft via @dpbrugler pic.twitter.com/9VMkiEgp2Z — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) January 31, 2024

Hall Jr. projects as a three-technique at 6’2, 280 pounds and showed the requisite quickness and pass rushing prowess to be an effective interior rusher. While the former Ohio State lineman had an underwhelming junior year with the Buckeyes before entering the draft, Hall showed upside in Mobile.

Christian Haynes, G, UConn

I was right behind the DL when this happened. Christian Haynes has that dawg in him. He shouted back at Jordan Jefferson, “if you’re scared go to church”!pic.twitter.com/1HvioKBSzD — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) January 31, 2024

Haynes may not have won many games playing for the UConn Huskies, but he wasn’t in over his head at the Senior Bowl. With reps at both guard and center, Haynes stood out at both spots and showed off his strength and power.

