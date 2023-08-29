8 potential surprise cuts (or trades) for the Bears ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of trimming their roster to 53 players, which you can track here.

Unfortunately, that means there are going to be some hard decisions on the way. Especially given general manager Ryan Poles will be scouring the waiver wire to upgrade at different positions, including offensive line, defensive line and wide receiver.

As the Bears make their final roster cuts, here’s a look at some potential (or official) surprise cuts ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

DE Trevis Gipson

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

It seems like a foregone conclusion that Trevis Gipson’s time in Chicago has come to an end. Gipson was granted permission to seek a trade, an indication the Bears could cut him if they don’t find a trade partner before Tuesday’s deadline. Is it the right move? That’s Poles’ decision to make. While Chicago has added some new faces to the edge rusher group — including Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker — Gipson certainly put on a show this preseason.

WR Darnell Mooney

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Bet this is a name you didn’t expect to see on this list. According to PFF’s Brad Spielberger, wide receiver Darnell Mooney is a potential trade candidate ahead of final roster cuts. Mooney is the final year of his contract, and there are questions about his future in Chicago with DJ Moore and Chase Claypool on the roster. Still, barring some great deal Ryan Poles can’t refuse, Mooney will be a lock for the 53-man roster.

RB D'Onta Foreman

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Barring a massive surprise, running back D’Onta Foreman will be on the Bears’ 53-man roster. But The Athletic’s Adam Jahns suggested Foreman could be a surprise cut. With Khalil Herbert established as the lead back, a rising star in rookie Roschon Johnson and special teams ace Travis Homer, could Foreman’s roster spot be expendable? Guess we’ll see.

DE Terrell Lewis

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

Assuming Gipson is cut or traded, it all but guarantees standout defensive end Terrell Lewis secures a roster spot. But nothing’s guaranteed until it’s official. Lewis has been a standout player since the start of the offseason program, putting together a strong training camp and preseason performance, where he’s gotten after the quarterback. Lewis has certainly earned a roster spot — and he believes he’ll make the roster — but does Poles agree?

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Equanimeous St. Brown brings veteran leadership and has experience in this offense. But are there better options out there? With Nsimba Webster and Daurice Fountain being waived, that almost guarantees St. Brown and Velus Jones Jr. are locks. But even if St. Brown makes the initial 53-man roster, that doesn’t mean he’s safe. The Bears have top priority when it comes to the waiver wire, and Poles could exercise that. If there’s a better option out there, could St. Brown be a surprise cut?

CB Kindle Vildor

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

It’ll be interesting to see how the final cornerback spots shake out. But, when all is said and done, I don’t think people will be too surprised if Kindle Vildor is cut. Vildor was listed among the bottom of the unofficial depth chart to start preseason, and he’s been running with the third-team defense. Given the Bears waived Michael Ojemudia, who had a strong preseason, it’s certainly an indication that Vildor might have a chance. Although, he’ll have to beat out the likes of Josh Blackwell and Jaylon Jones.

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

This one isn’t potential — as the Bears made it official — but it’s certainly a surprise cut. (Disclosure: Walker was already on this list, the team just happened to make the cut official before publication). Walker struggled throughout the summer, whether it was training camp or preseason. It didn’t help that undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent had an impressive summer, where he created competition for the backup quarterback job — and he won it.

OL Alex Leatherwood

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Another official cut that was on my initial list: Alex Leatherwood was claimed by the Bears last summer, and Poles took a swing to see if the former first-round pick could be part of the future of the offensive line. But, unfortunately, it didn’t work out. While Leatherwood looked more comfortable at left guard this offseason, it just wasn’t in the cards for Poles.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire