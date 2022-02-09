8 potential salary cap casualties for the Packers in the 2022 offseason

As was the case last offseason, the Green Bay Packers are currently over the salary cap entering the 2022 offseason, meaning general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president Russ Ball must find ways of trimming costs and shedding cap space over the next month or so.

One option at their disposal: cutting veteran players that could immediately create big chunks of cap space. Turning useful players into cap casualties will be seen as a last resort option, but in some cases, the option will be unavoidable as the Packers attempt to put all the financial puzzle pieces together this offseason.

For the purpose of this exercise, we considered quarterback Aaron Rodgers, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, defensive lineman Kenny Clark and running back Aaron Jones as uncuttable. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, safety Darnell Savage, quarterback Jordan Love, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, running back A.J. Dillon, cornerback Eric Stokes and center Josh Myers are core players that have no logical or functional reason for release.

Trading Rodgers would help save $19.8 million on the cap, but the savings wouldn’t go into effect until the start of the new league year, and the Packers aren’t going to cut him.

That leaves the following players as potential cap casualties (capable of saving $1 million or more on the cap in 2022) for the Packers this offseason. All numbers from Over the Cap.

1. OLB Za'Darius Smith

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2022 cap hit: $27,661,250

Cap savings if released: $15,281,250

Dead money if released: $12,380,000

Smith missed 16 of the team’s 18 games in 2021, and the Packers probably won’t be able to pass up this amount of cap savings before the start of the new league year. Maybe Gutekunst and Ball can come up with another win-win paycut/restructure that can incentivize Smith to make back money in 2022. It’s unlikely. He’ll be coveted on the open market.

2. OLB Preston Smith

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

2022 cap hit: $19,720,588

Cap savings if released: $12,470,588

Dead money if released: $7,250,000

Smith returned to Green Bay after a disappointing 2020 season and produced one of his most productive seasons in 2021. His contract still needs work if he’s going to be back in 2022. An extension could make sense here, especially if the Packers move on from Za’Darius Smith. Keeping Preston and Rashan Gary together is an attractive option.

3. WR Randall Cobb

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

2022 cap hit: $9,531,372

Cap savings if released: $6,748,038

Dead money if released: $2,783,334

Would Cobb agree to slash his salary in 2022, maybe down to the veteran minimum, to return to Green Bay? This could be something the Packers pursue if Aaron Rodgers comes back. If Cobb isn’t open to a pay cut, or Rodgers moves on, the Packers will almost certainly release him to create almost $6.8 million in savings. He’s an older player in a niche role who missed games to injury last season.

4. S Adrian Amos

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

2022 cap hit: $11,982,000

Cap savings if released: $4,654,000

Dead money if released: $7,328,000

His cap hit is almost $12 million next year, but the Packers would take on a big chunk of dead money if he’s released. Amos is still a solid player and a locker room leader, so an extension or restructure to lower his cap hit might be the safer play here. The likelihood he’s cut is probably low.

5. DL Dean Lowry

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 cap hit: $8,072,000

Cap savings if released: $4,084,000

Dead money if released: $3,988,000

Lowry is coming off a career-best season in 2021, so he now has some leverage. The Packers must consider all options here, including a cut or restructure or maybe even a trade, but the guess here is that the preference will be keeping the player. Depth is limited along the defensive line.

6. OL Billy Turner

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

2022 cap hit: $9,169,412

Cap savings if released: $3,359,412

Dead money if released: $5,810,000

David Bakhtiari is still recovering from his ACL injury, and Elgton Jenkins could miss the start of next season with his own ACL injury, so the Packers are suddenly short on experienced offensive tackles. Maybe the team sees Yosh Nijman as a future starter at right tackle. If so, Turner could be expendable. But he’s been a dependable player at several positions in Green Bay over the last three years, and the savings from cutting him wouldn’t match the dead money hit. Keeping him with an extension or restructure has to be the preference.

7. TE Marcedes Lewis

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2022 cap hit: $4,525,000

Cap savings if released: $2,445,000

Dead money if released: $2,080,000

Lewis, who turns 38 in May, once again proved he can still play at a high level. He’s one of the best in-line blocking tight ends in football. Will the Packers figure out a way to keep him on the roster for another season at a reasonable cost? It’s possible Lewis will want to move on if Aaron Rodgers isn’t back.

8. K Mason Crosby

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

2022 cap hit: $4,735,000

Cap savings if released: $2,395,000

Dead money if released: $2,340,000

The 37-year-old kicker showed some signs of age in 2021. The entire field goal operation had issues, but Crosby still ended up missing 10 field goals and two extra points. And he no longer has the leg to consistently kick the ball into the end zone on kickoffs, especially in the cold. Will the Packers want to move on – and possibly transition to JJ Molson, who was on the practice squad all season – or is the team willing to give the franchise’s all-time leader in points scored one more season? It’s hard to imagine he’ll be back in 2022 at a cap hit of over $4.7 million.

