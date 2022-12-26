8 potential replacements for Eagles injured right tackle Lane Johnson

Jordan Mailata is a graduate of “Stoutland University” and the Eagles’ offensive line coach will have to pull out all the stops over the next month.

Star right tackle Lane Johnson could miss the next two weeks and potentially the remainder of the regular season after suffering an abdominal injury.

Philadelphia needs one win to secure the No. 1 overall seed and home-field advantage in the NFC and the Birds will have some tough decisions over the next few days as they work to defeat the Saints in Week 17, or the Giants in the season finale.

1. Jack Driscoll

Driscoll has started 14 games in his career, lining up at left tackle, right guard, and right tackle in the three seasons he has been with the Eagles.

Driscoll has also played in 77 snaps at right tackle this season and is the one player who won’t dramatically change Philadelphia’s offensive approach.

2. Cam Jurgens

Jurgens can play center, guard, and potentially an athletic right tackle.

3. Josh Sills

The rookie from Oklahoma State quietly impressed and made the roster as a guard and tackle.

4. Andre Dillard at LT

Dillard can’t play right tackle, but he’s a quality left tackle if Philadelphia chooses to flip Jordan Mailata.

5. Fred Johnson (Eagles practice squad)

Johnson played at the University of Florida and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

After making the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster, he was waived and claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson made eight starts in 23 games with Cincinnati during his three years with the team.

After the team signed La’El Collins, Johnson was waived and landed with the Buccaneers before being waived last week.

6. Roderick Johnson (Eagles practice squad)

Johnson was signed after the Tennessee Titan signed Le’Raven Clark off Philadelphia’s practice squad to their 53-man roster.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Johnson in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

Johnson made six starts in 29 total games with the Texans before spending time on the Dolphins and Chiefs roster this summer.

7. Tyrese Robinson (Eagles practice squad)

Robinson was a three-year starter for the Oklahoma Sooners playing guard before moving to right tackle in 2021.

Signed by the Commanders as an undrafted free agent, Robinson gives Philadelphia insurance with Andre Dillard on injured reserve, and Jordan Mailata set for a Monday morning MRI.

8. Daryl Williams

17 games last season for the Buffalo Bills. Williams is a seven-year veteran who can not only play offensive tackle well but also has experience as an offensive guard.

